ARYC stock price- Arrayit Corporation

ARYC-Arrayit Corporation

Arrayit Corporation was founded in the year 1993 and has been a leader in the life science concepts. The scientists and research clinicians explore the human and plant genomes to work in the revolutionary genotyping technology and give micro-array manufacture platform. The research centers in the world use Arrayit Corporation products and it is highly useful in the segments like research labs, universities, biotech centers, hospitals, Pharma companies, hospitals, non-profit research organizations and government agencies. The functioning of genes and its understanding helps in controlling diseases at the early stages and render safe medicines and nutritional plants for human health.

About the Company

The company Arrayit Corporation has its HQ in Sunnyvale, California, United States. The company was initiated as a chemical import and export company, having specialization in water-soluble fertilizers, alternative fuels, life sciences and water-soluble fertilizers. The opportunities are created by deciphering of the human genome with the usage of microarray technology.

Microarrays are basically the glass substrates having large Deoxyribo Nucleic Acid (DNA) collections and protein spots meant for making an analysis of 25K human genes within a few hours. The analysis of about 100K patients can be made in a single day and the company has excelled in building a strong patient portfolio for 650+ life science products. The company has featured on the NOVA TV series and attained the high-end social rewards in the year 2003.

Trading Information: The company name Arrayit Corporation was finalized in the year 2009 and it was the same year when it started trading on OTCBB (Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board) with the ticker symbol ARYC.

Arrayit Corporation has its products and services in the field of life sciences, diagnostic markets and pharmaceutical segment and the annual revenue of $690 billion. The 52-week low and high values of ARYC are $0.0043-$0.044. Arrayit is a company having a customer base in about 50 companies. It invents, manufactures, develops and supplies life science products. The aim of the company is to club up highly skilled investor-base for the accumulation of funds to establish a right competitive environment at the highest priorities. The team of business professionals, engineers, support staff, and executives give a right place to the value of shares for a competitive success rate. Arrayit gives the decisive strategy approach and huge ROI for the customers in diagnostic, research, Pharma and healthcare segment.

Arrayit Corporation (ARYC) are leaders in genetic, research and diagnostic communities and creates the best products for disease prevention, cure and treatment through Powerful Science for Life™. The company has earned a good respect and leads the healthcare industry for life sciences with the key areas for development, analysis for research and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools. The services and tools are provided to the genomic research centers of different organizations which will prove out to be a huge success.

The patented tools of the company and researchers from the experts all over the world give a high-performance rate for cost-effective approach instilled for the billions of genetic tests to get valued medical information. It is believed that this information will make the researchers understand biological and genetic functioning useful for enhancing the drug discovery to the better level for patients.