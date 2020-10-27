Coronavirus Stocks: What to focus on?

The major medicine companies are continuously working towards discovering a vaccine. The Coronavirus Pandemic has brought down the economy drastically and recently, there has been a major rise in the cases too. All over the world, governments are investing in vaccine research to end this crisis.

Even though the trials have not fetched the required results, yet the Coronavirus stocks can bring benefits to its buyers. Investors have to look up for the right ones to put their money in. The chief companies in which investments can give fair profits are:

Statistical analysis:

52 Week Range: 15.52 – 95.21

Average Volume: 11,423,043

Market Capital: 27.402B

Moderna uses the messenger RNA i.e. mRNA technique for formulating its vaccines. This technique, however, has not gained the approval of many. There are varied analyses and views about this technology and the research still goes on.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PPE) and BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX)

Pfizer Statistical Analysis:

52 Week Range: 27.88 – 40.97

Average Volume: 23,126,742

Market Capital: 210.383B

BioNTech Statistical Analysis:

52 Week Range: 16.12 – 105.00

Average Volume: 2,733,151

Market Capital: 19.63B

These two companies have collaborated and work on mRNA-based vaccines. Both these companies have come together to raise their production power so that they can give the best results around the world against the pandemic.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

Statistical Analysis:

52 Week Range: 109.16 – 157.00

Average Volume: 5,944,217

Market Capital: 377.257B

While mRNA technology is yet not an approved one, Johnson & Johnson is doing its research and trials on the Adenovirus vaccine. The process has been closed down previously because of problems that occurred with one of the volunteers during the trial process.

Statistical Analysis:

52 Week Range: 3.54 – 189.40

Average Volume: 5,903,035

Market Capital: 5.478B

This company is doing its research and trials on the classic vaccine. Novavax undoubtedly has a name in the pharmaceutical industry for its vaccines. In the case of the Covid-19 vaccine, the research continues.

Which one is the best?

All these firms are well known and can turn out to be profitable investments. To choose the best out of three, classic vaccines would be the best. If we talk about the mRNA vaccines, although the technique is new and has chances of being successful, yet none of the vaccines of this technique have been approved until now. The closing down of the trials of the adenovirus vaccines has brought them to a standstill. This has happened because some illnesses occurred in the volunteers.

When we talk about Novavax, it has produced some of the finest vaccines and this is why there are higher hopes from this company. This is what makes the stocks of this company a more favorable option to invest in. Also, the side effects of the trials done so far have not shown any adverse effects and so, the hopes of discovering a fully working vaccine from this company are high.