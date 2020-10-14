AMFE Amfil Technologies is it a legit company?

Is AMFE Amfil Technologies a legitimate company?

With every penny stock company, there is certain risk involved. That is why they are penny stock companies, to begin with. We will take a quick look at AMFE. This article contains entries from multiple writers and we will update it frequently to add new information.

We will first start with some of the Pros and Cons about the company as it relates to what other investors have said about the company both positive and negative.

PROS: (have not been verified)

1) revenue is $9M in the first two quarters this year (Q2 ended 12/31/17) last year ( ended 6/30/17) was 6M. And they are profitable while rapidly expanding.

2) AS and OS have been reduced to 600M and less than 500M

3 They have numerous revenue streams ( distribution, cafes, game exclusivity, game publishing, cultivation infrastructure equipment (clean growing), franchising the SL cafes)

4. CEO is very transparent. This can be confirmed by two recent emails posted here on the board discussing the audit and other rumors.

5) Belief up-list to the QB will happen. At which point the smallest sub will be spun off and an acquisition will be made under the new ticker. Every shareholder will receive a 1-time dividend in the form of shares of the new company.

CONS: ( have not been verified)

Speculation that company may need to raise more working capital through debt financing. A high number (10 million as of Jan 19th, 2018) of preferred shares that can convert into common shares. Unaudited financials.

Below we have articles that were written and submitted by third-party article writers giving their opinions. Feel free to contact us if you would like to have an article added about AMFE.

AMFE Amfil Technologies: Providing a better environment for the employees

A common issue that has been grabbing the attention of the companies is their employees are getting sick. It has been noticed that most of the employees are getting sick only because of the pollutants and the germs that are present in the environment.

It is important for the companies to maintain their productivity but it is impossible because the employees are leaving the job due to their sickness. In order to deal with this situation, the companies are looking for a solution and AMFE Amfil Technologies has the perfect solution for all the companies that are suffering from such issues.

AMFE Amfil Technologies

The AMFE Amfil Technologies is a high-tech company that has been working on the project on antimicrobial technology. They have developed different products that will help the companies to enhance their productivity with such perfection. The technologies will help in the reduction of the microbes in the atmosphere as well as they will enhance the positive atmosphere in the company to assure that the best results can be generated when it comes to productivity and task management.

The company has been able to develop different types of sanitation technologies and mobile cleaning services. They are planning to work with the business companies that are related to the manufacturing field. The biggest attraction of the company is their ozone based mPact antimicrobial system that has been developed for the cleaning purpose.

The systems developed by the AMFE Amfil Technologies is being used in different beverages and food industries. There are different types of products developed by the company and most of them include mobile surface sanitation systems, animal & zoo systems, mobile cleaning and surface sanitation systems, cold storage fumigation systems, fruit & vegetable systems, fish farming & processing systems, and food service contract cleaning systems. They are working on many other future projects as well to assure that they can provide the best solutions to most of the companies that need it.

The pros

It is important that you understand the pros AMFE Amfil Technologies to understand that how the company is changing the way we work.

The company has been working on the basic requirements of the companies that can help them succeed in the most effective way.

All the products developed by the AMFE Amfil Technologies are high-quality and the best part is that all the items are usable which means that the money you invest will never go to waste

AMFE Amfil Technologies has a proper online availability. You will notice that they have a highly developed website from where you can get all the information related to the company. Apart from that, there are strong social link media links. You will know the performance of the company

They have been working in this field for many years and know how to manage the requirements of the customers in the most effective manner. Working with AMFE Amfil Technologies will give you the peace of mind that you have always wanted.

The Cons

AMFE Amfil Technologies is not perfect and there are some issues that you might have to deal with while working with the company.