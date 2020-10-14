Active Stocks on the Move: Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR), H & R Block (NYSE:HRB), Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

On Monday, Shares of Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR), gain 28.50% to $2.75.

Leading-edge audio technology company and #1 in gaming audio, Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), recently declared the Ear Force® Recon 50 series gaming headsets will be available at retail starting tomorrow, September 25, 2015. Turtle Beachs Recon 50 series, counting the Ear Force Recon 50 for PC, the Ear Force Recon 50X for Xbox One and the Ear Force Recon 50P for PlayStation®4, are the Companys latest entry-level, over-ear gaming headsets that provide features no gamer should be without, and will be available directly from Turtle Beach and at participating retailers for a MSRP of $39.95.

The full list of features for the Ear Force Recon 50 series gaming headsets comprises:

Comfortable Design – Weighing-in at just seven ounces, these super lightweight and comfortable over-ear headsets and are perfect for hours-long, marathon gaming sessions.

Great Sound – The Recon 50 series gaming headsets feature large, full-range 40mm Neodymium speaker drivers that deliver sizzling highs and thunderous lows while the synthetic leather-wrapped ear-cups provide improved bass response and noise isolation.

Convenient Controls – In-line controls place Mic Mute and Master Volume conveniently at your fingertips.

Mic Check – An adjustable, high-sensitivity boom mic picks-up your voice loud and clear for in-game and online chat, and can be removed when listening to music and watching movies.

Turtle Beach Corporation is an audio technology company that markets products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands. The Company designs and markets audio peripherals for video game consoles, personal computers and mobile devices under the brand Turtle Beach (TurtleBeach.com), counting officially-licensed headsets for the next-generation Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB), declined -2.47% to $35.16, during its last trading session.

H & R Block declared recently that its wholly owned partner, Block Financial LLC, reached a new five-year, $2.0 billion Credit and Guarantee Agreement (the Agreement).

Im very happy to have finalized this new long-term Agreement, which provides us financial flexibility for the foreseeable future, said Greg Macfarlane, H&R Blocks chief financial officer. By upsizing our facility and modifying our financial covenants, we have taken an important step in achieving the capital structure strategy we outlined earlier this month.

The execution of this Agreement satisfies a condition of the companys formerly declared tender offer to purchase up to $1.5 billion of its common stock. The tender offer, however, remains subject to the other conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 2, 2015. The tender offer will expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on Friday, October 2, 2015, unless the company extends the tender offer.

H&R Block, Inc. (H&R Block) is a holding company. The Company, through its auxiliaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, and its territories, Canada and Australia.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA), declined -6.31% to $24.48, during its last trading session.

At the recent European Coatings Conference on Automotive Coatings on September 24 and 25 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Dr. Klemens Bartmann, Global Technology Director at Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), a leading supplier of liquid and powder coatings, talked about how today’s advanced automotive coatings can favorably affect vehicle performance and fuel economy, benefitting both drivers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The conference focused on automotive performance beyond the engine and how modern coatings can contribute to performance.

Bartmann’s presentation, titled Between Standardisation and Differentiation: How Advanced Coating Solutions Meet OEM Market Trends, examined three challenges and solutions for the OEM market: lightweight body materials and low-bake systems, process cost reduction with Axalta’s Harmonized Coatings Technologies™, and color differentiation and the role of high chroma colors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company operates in two business segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Through its Transportation Coatings segment, the Company provides advanced coating technologies to original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) of light and commercial vehicles.

Finally, AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN), ended its last trade with -2.90% loss, and closed at $31.42.

AstraZeneca declared recently that BRILINTA® (ticagrelor) 60-mg tablets are now available in US pharmacies. On September 3, 2015, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new 60-mg dosage strength for BRILINTA to be used in patients with a history of heart attack beyond the first year. BRILINTA is approved to reduce the rate of cardiovascular (CV) death, myocardial infarction ([MI], also known as heart attack) and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or a history of MI. For at least the first 12 months following ACS, BRILINTA is superior to clopidogrel. BRILINTA is the first and only FDA approved oral antiplatelet to demonstrate superior reductions in CV death vs clopidogrel at 12 months.

“Patients continue to be at risk for a second heart attack, even if their first heart attack was more than a year ago and they continue on the recommended therapies prescribed to them,” said Tonous Silfani, PhD, Executive Director, CV Thrombosis, US Head of Marketing, AstraZeneca. “We wanted to make this new 60-mg dosage strength available as quickly as possible so that healthcare providers can consider adding BRILINTA 60 mg to the treatment regimen for patients with a history of heart attack beyond the first year.

The dosing of BRILINTA in the administration of ACS is 90 mg twice daily during the first year after an ACS event. After one year, patients with a history of heart attack can now be treated with 60 mg twice daily. BRILINTA must be used with a daily maintenance dose of aspirin of 75-100mg.

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and commercializes prescription medicines for Cardiovascular and Metabolic diseases; Oncology; Respiratory, Inflammation and Autoimmunity, Infection, Neuroscience and Gastrointestinal.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.