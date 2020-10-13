Active Stocks News Review: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), Motorola Solutions, (NYSE:MSI), Ascent Solar Technologies, (NASDAQ:ASTI), Viggle (NASDAQ:VGGL)

On Tuesday, Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), lost -0.99% to $38.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust declared that its Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share of beneficial interest, to be paid on October 15, 2015 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2015. The common dividend represents an annualized yield of about 3.2% based on the closing price of the common shares on September 14, 2015.

The Board of Trustees also authorized, and the Company has declared, a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4921875 per share of the Company’s 7.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of the Company’s 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40625 per share of the Company’s 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, each of which will be paid on October 15, 2015 to shareholders of record as of the Record Date.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States.

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), inclined 0.46% to $67.15, during its last trading session.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Motorola Solutions declared that the company will relocate its global headquarters from Schaumburg, Ill., to Chicago.

The company, which will have over 1,100 employees working in the City of Chicago, will move into 150,000 square feet of space on six floors at 500 W. Monroe St. in the summer of 2016. This move marks a return to Chicago for the company, which was founded in 1928 on Harrison Street.

“With this move, Motorola Solutions not only returns to its Chicago roots, but the company is doubling down on Chicago’s future,” said Mayor Emanuel. “The company will add hundreds of jobs to our city’s growing technology industry and gain the access to talent that they need for the future we are all building here, in Chicago.”

About 800 employees will be located at the new downtown headquarters in addition to the company’s customer briefing center. The Chicago office will comprise a range of positions counting the company’s ventures group, the chief technology office, information technology and software engineering. Motorola Solutions also will maintain its current Americas Sales Headquarters at 224 S. Michigan Ave., occupying a 46,000-square-foot space with about 300 employees.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services.

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI), declined -11.93% to $0.24, during its last trading session.

Ascent Solar Technologies declared a contract to redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its senior secured convertible notes of $21.2M from the note holder.

As formerly declared in our 8-K report of November 18, 2014, Ascent had raised a total of $35 million from the note holder. At closing, the Company received gross proceeds of about $4.5M and the remaining $30.5 million of gross proceeds from the financing were deposited into a restricted control account. The proceeds in the control account have been released to the Company in increments for working capital needs. The Company has made payments to the note holder in the form of Common Stock issued at a discount to the then prevailing stock price. The note holder has also used its option to convert the notes into Common Stock at a discount to the then prevailing stock price. As of September 1, 2015, about $18.8M remained in the restricted control account and about $21.2M of the notes remained outstanding.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics; and portable power applications for commercial and military users.

Finally, Shares of Viggle Inc. (NASDAQ:VGGL), ended its last trade with -4.67% loss, and closed at $1.43.

Viggle has planned a conference call on Monday, September 21, 2015 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) to review results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter and the Fiscal Full-Year 2015.

Viggle Inc. operates as a mobile and Web-based entertainment marketing platform for media companies, brands, and consumers in the United States. It guides users towards various forms of media consumption with television enhancement, music discovery, entertainment content publishing, and distributed viewing reminders.

