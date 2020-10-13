Active Stocks News Alert: Air Products & Chemicals, (NYSE:APD), Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, (NYSE:SPR)

On Wednesday, Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), gained 1.40% to $127.58.

Air Products, will release its fiscal 2015 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2015 before the stock market opens and will review these results later that day in a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Merchant Gases, Tonnage Gases, Electronics and Performance Materials, and Equipment and Energy segments.

Shares of Cameco Corporation (USA) (NYSE:CCJ), inclined 2.61% to $12.17, during its last trading session.

Cameco and AREVA officially marked the start of production at the Cigar Lake uranium mine and McClean Lake mill recently at the minesite in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel, and Olivier Wantz, member of the executive committee and senior executive vice-president, mining and front end business group for AREVA, welcomed dignitaries counting Saskatchewan Economy Minister Bill Boyd and community leaders from northern Saskatchewan, and led a tour of the underground workings.

Mining at Cigar Lake began in March 2014. The first packaged uranium concentrate was produced in October 2014 at the McClean Lake mill which is majority owned and operated by AREVA Canada Resources Inc.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling of uranium concentrates.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT), gained 2.82% to $1.46.

Scorpio Bulkers, declared that Scorpio Services Holding Limited (SSH) has purchased an aggregate of 1,436,352 common shares of the Company at an average price of $1.60 per share in the open market since the Companys previous declaration on September 14, 2015. The Company presently has 343,905,637 common shares outstanding, of which SSH owns 21,634,390, or 6.3%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., together with its auxiliaries, engages in the marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. Its fleet transports a range of major and minor bulk commodities, counting ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes.

Finally, Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), ended its last trade with 1.51% gain, and closed at $48.34.

Spirit AeroSystems, declared it has accomplished the first fuselage to Bell Helicopter for the Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator (JMR-TD) program. The unit was designed and assembled in Spirits rapid prototyping facility in Wichita, Kan. , in just 22 months. The composite fuselage is being prepped to ship to Bells Amarillo, Texas , facility for final assembly.

The U.S. Army-led JMR-TD program is the science and technology precursor to the Department of Defenses Future Vertical Lift program, with the aim to replace 2,000 to 4,000 medium-class utility and attack helicopters. The V-280 Valor is Bell Helicopters offering for the JMR-TD program. A next generation tiltrotor, the Bell V-280 Valor advanced technology tiltrotor provides unmatched speed, range and payload for expeditionary maneuver to win in a complex world.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates as a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that designs, engineers, and manufactures large commercial aircraft structures worldwide.

