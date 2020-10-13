Active Stock’s Momentum: Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL), WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) | BNinvestors

On Tuesday, Shares of Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), lost -0.45% to $10.03.

Alcoa Inc, latest closing price of $10.03 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Its 52-week range has been $7.97 17.75; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $17.75 achieved on Nov 21, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $7.97 faced on Aug 24, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 5.36% which was maintained at -36.72% in this year.

Alcoa Inc. produces and manages primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions. The Alumina segment is involved in mining bauxite, which is then refined into alumina.

Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL), declined -0.98% to $7.04, during its last trading session.

In the last trading session, Seadrill, moved on low volume, trading at a volume of 8,381,978 versus its average daily volume of 13.62M shares. At $7.04, the stock has lost momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $25.23 recorded on Oct 22, 2014. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 14.47% which was maintained at -40.99% in this year. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $9.79 and $6.89 as its 50-day moving average.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Floaters and Jack-up Rigs segments. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

Finally, Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX), ended its last trade with 1.53% loss, and closed at $8.34.

WPX Energy, has dropped -58.38% from its peak and trades at just 6.84 times P/E projections. The consensus price target for the stock is $13.00 a share. The 52-week range is $5.24 20.04. Down -55.76% over 12 months, the company has a market cap of $2.41B; its shares recently traded at around $8.34. The P/E ratio is 6.86.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States.

