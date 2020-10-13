Active Stocks in the Spotlight: Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

On Tuesday, Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), gained 5.60% to $46.63.

Zoetis Inc., stated its financial results for the third quarter of 2015, and updated its full year 2015 guidance, in addition to its financial outlook for full year 2016 and 2017.

The company stated revenue of $1.2 billion for the third quarter of 2015, which was flat contrast to the third quarter of 2014. Revenue reflected an operational2 improvement of 9%, not taking into account the impact of foreign exchange.

Net income for the third quarter of 2015 was $189 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, an improvement of 14% and 15%, respectively, contrast to the third quarter of 2014. Adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of 2015 was $252 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, an improvement of 22% contrast to the third quarter of 2014. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2015 excludes the net impact of $63 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and certain noteworthy items. On an operational basis, adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2015 raised 31% contrast to the third quarter of 2014, with foreign currency having a negative impact of 9%.

Zoetis Inc. is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company markets products across four regions: the United States, Europe/Africa/Middle East, Canada/Latin America and Asia/Pacific; eight species: the livestock species of cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish, and the companion animal species of dogs, cats and horses, and five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceutical products.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), inclined 0.59% to $77.05, during its last trading session.

The awards show, and digital, mobile and social extensions of the brand are owned by Procter & Gamble, and produced by United Artist Media Group (UAMG) a joint venture among MGM, Mark Burnett, Roma Downey and Hearst Corporation.

Nominees for PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 2016 were revealed this morning at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. Betsy Brandt (“Life in Pieces”), Marcia Gay Harden (“Code Black”), Raza Jaffrey (“Code Black”), Zachary Levi (“Heroes Reborn”), Christina Milian (“Grandfathered”), Abigail Spencer (“True Detective”) and Ming-Na Wen (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) joined host Jane Lynch (“Angel From Hell”) and Executive Producer Mark Burnett to reveal this year’s nominees in music, film, television, and new this year, digital categories. Fans can vote now at https://vote.peopleschoice.com to determine the nominees in all 65 categories counting “Favorite Comedic Movie,” “Favorite Social Media Star,” “Favorite Pop Artist” and “Favorite Dramatic TV Actor.”

Voting starts recently at https://vote.peopleschoice.com, Facebook and mobile applications, and will end at 11:59 PM EST on December 3, 2015. Winners will be revealed during the live broadcast of PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 2016 from the Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on Wednesday, January 6, 2016 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This year fans cast over 72 million votes to determine the nominees. The Weeknd leads the list of nominees with five nods counting “Favorite Male Artist,” and “Favorite Album” for Beauty Behind the Madness. Madonna, who is a 2-time winner, has received her 7th and 8th People’s Choice nominations, one for “Favorite Music Icon,” where she is up against Paul McCartney, Prince, Steven Tyler and Stevie Wonder, and the other for “Favorite Female Artist” against Demi Lovato, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Dwayne Johnson is the only nominee to receive nods across three different genres, in movies for “Favorite Action Movie Actor,” in TV for “Favorite Cable TV Actor” and in digital for “Favorite Social Media Celebrity.” Grey’s Anatomy is the most nominated TV show with six nods, while Avengers: Age of Ultron is the top movie nominee with seven total nominations.

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) provides consumer packaged goods. The Company operates in five segments under GBUs: Beauty, which offers a range of products ranging from deodorants to cosmetics to skin care; Grooming, which comprises blades, razors and electronic hair removal devices, such as electric razors and epilators; Health Care, which comprises oral care and personal health care products.; Fabric Care and Home Care, which comprises of a range of fabric care products, home care products and batteries, and Baby Feminine and Family Care, which offers diapers, pants, baby wipe, Bounty paper, towel and Charmin toilet paper brands.

Finally, Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL), ended its last trade with 2.20% gain, and closed at $63.16.

The Allstate Corporation, has filed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015. You may view the 8-K counting the earnings release and investor supplement, in addition to the quarterly Form 10-Q, on the companys page at sec.gov. These materials also will be available by about 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Allstates.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3 to discuss third quarter 2015 earnings. The investor webcast also can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com. For those unable to take part in the live event, a webcast replay and downloadable MP3 file will be posted on the companys website shortly after the event ends.

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its auxiliaries, counting Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other auxiliaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

