Remarkable Stocks News Update: Microsoft Corporation, (NASDAQ:MSFT), Discovery Communications, (NASDAQ:DISCA), First Majestic Silver, (NYSE:AG)

On Thursday, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), gained 0.17% to $53.94.

Microsoft Corporation This holiday season, Microsoft Corp. has a collection of Black Friday deals, ranging from 1,000 digital movie, music, game and app deals at just 10 cents on Windows 10 devices to Xbox One starting at $299, PCs at less than $150, and more, for shoppers on everyones lists. These great digital and hardware deals — available at the Windows Store, 114 Microsoft Stores nationwide and a collection of retail partners, as applicable — provide access to Skype, Office 365, Xbox Live, a wide variety of Windows apps, Cortana and other Microsoft services. Plus, get free shipping and free returns on hardware products from some participating retailers, counting https://www.microsoftstore.com. And, if you cant find exactly what you need from our great selection of deals, Microsoft Edge with Cortana can assist you find coupons at other top retailers. From the entertainment enthusiast to the gamer on your list, weve got you covered.

Gifts for the entertainment enthusiast

Windows is thanking its fans for reaching 110 million devices running Windows 10 by offering 1,000 10-cent deals over the next 10 days. Those running Windows 10 in the U.S. will be able to download movies, songs, games and apps for 10 cents each using the Windows Store. Starting recently and while supplies last, customers can rent movies counting Jurassic World, Terminator Genisys and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1. Songbirds can purchase today’s top hits counting What Do You Mean, by Justin Bieber, All of Me, by John Legend, and Timber, by Pitbull. Deals change daily, so be sure to check back each day.

Microsoft Corporation, a technology company, develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company’s Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system. Its Computing and Gaming Hardware segment provides Xbox gaming and entertainment consoles and accessories, second-party and third-party video games, and Xbox Live subscriptions; surface devices and accessories; and Microsoft PC accessories.

Shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), declined -0.71% to $30.56, during its last trading session.

Liberty Global and Discovery Communications, have each purchased 5.0 million common shares (Common Shares) of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (Lionsgate), resulting in each having an about 3.4% shareholding of Lionsgates current outstanding Common Shares. The 10.0 million Common Shares were attained from funds associated with MHR Fund Administration LLC (MHR).

Liberty Global and Discovery Communications each paid about US$195 million for their respective stake in Lionsgate representing a purchase price of about C$52.68 per Common Share based on current exchange rates.

Liberty Global and Discovery Communications purchased the securities for investment purposes only and may or may not purchase or sell securities of Lionsgate in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media company. The company operates through U.S. Networks; International Networks; and Education and Other segments. The company owns and operates television networks under the brands, such as Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science, Velocity, Discovery Family, American Heroes, Destination America, Discovery Life, Oprah Winfrey network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Kids.

Finally, Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG), ended its last trade with 8.39% gain, and closed at $3.23.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Monday stated a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter, according to AP.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $44.7 million in the period.

The companys shares closed at $2.96. A year ago, they were trading at $5.28. AP Reports

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico. The company owns and operates five producing mines, counting the La Encantada silver mine in Coahuila State, the La Parrilla silver mine in Durango State, the Del Toro silver mine in Zacatecas State, the San Martin silver mine in Jalisco State, and the La Guitarra silver mine in Mexico State.

