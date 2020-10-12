Investors Focused Stocks: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

On Monday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), ended its last trade with 0.64% gained, and closed at $118.56,as Apple music arrives on sonos speakers Dec. 15

Apple Music subscribers will soon be able to queue up songs from Apple Inc.’s catalog to wireless speaker systems from Sonos Inc. When the public beta launches on Dec. 15, it will mark the first time Apple pairs with an outside hardware maker on deep integration of its music streaming service, according to WSJ

Everyone using a Sonos speaker will be able to take part in the beta program offered they subscribe to Apple Music (which offers three-month free trials). Like any other Sonos-compatible music service—Spotify, Tidal, Pandora and Google Play, for instance—you send songs from Apple Music to one or more speakers using the Sonos app itself, on iOS, Android, Macs or PCs.

The defining features of Apple Music will all be available in the Sonos app, counting human-curated “For You” playlists that are suggested based on your listening habits, Apple’s Beats 1 radio station, and “My Music” which is a library of songs made up of each particular user’s iTunes purchases plus favorite streaming albums and singles, Sonos said in a statement.

The two companies have been working on bringing Apple Music to Sonos speakers since Apple Music was first introduced, back in June. The partnership is unique for Apple in that Sonos speakers access the Internet to pull songs directly from a music service’s servers. Songs aren’t simply streamed via the phone, tablet or PC. The Sonos app is just a controller, letting you tee up what’s next.WSJ Report

Apple Music will arrive on Sonos as a beta. Those interested can sign up for the beta in their Sonos mobile app by following these steps:

Open the Sonos app

Tap Settings then Advanced Settings

Tap Beta Program

Tap Join the Beta Program

At last check, Apple boasted 6.5 million paying Apple Music subscribers and while some them may have been Sonos system owners, none of them could actually play Apple Music wirelessly on their Sonos speaker systems.

Shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), dropped -0.65% to $230.11, during its last trading session, as Tesla Motors, Inc. is a United States-based company, which designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, electric vehicle powertrain components and stationary energy storage systems.

Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is working to escalate its Autopilot feature to support fully autonomous driving. The company recently called for hardcore engineers to join its software team as it tries to bring closer the era of fully self-driving vehicles. It is estimated that fully autonomous cars are at least a decade out, but Tesla could make that happen in about half a decade, according to Investcorrectly

Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is trying to overtake Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in introducing fully autonomous cars on the roads. The company can be seen trying to build on its Autopilot feature. With Tesla’s Autopilot software, Model S drivers can leave their sedans drive themselves, although the company still recommends that drivers should remain fully alert and be ready to intervene in case of anything. Investcorrectly Report

Finally, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), gain 1.07% to $54.47.

92nd Street Y (92Y), the nonprofit cultural and community center that created #GivingTuesday, and founding partners Microsoft (MSFT) and Blackbaud (BLKB) will host #GivingTuesday Command Central for the day in 92Y’s facility in the heart of New York City, which will serve as “home” base for the movement. Observed annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday connects diverse organizations around the world to celebrate and encourage giving.

As giving activities unfold around the world throughout the day, Microsoft Power BI will turn vast amounts of data from various sources—much supplied by Blackbaud—into a vivid picture of the day’s momentum via a #GivingTuesday Dashboard. #GivingTuesday Command Central will display the real-time virtual dashboard, and will feature expert commentary from the three organizations on the day’s trends and human interest stories.

Where and When:

#GivingTuesday Command Central

Tuesday, December 1, 2015 – 10:00am ET-6:00pm ET

1395 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10128

Spokespeople are also available at Nasdaq Marketsite from 8:30am ET-10:30am ET:

4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio