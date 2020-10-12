Eye-Catching Stocks: Visa,(NYSE:V), Ambev SA, (NYSE:ABEV), American Campus Communities, (NYSE:ACC)

On Monday, Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V), lost -3.07% to $75.20.

Visa, declared financial results for the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2015. GAAP net income in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2015 was $1.5 billion or $0.62 per share, an improvement of 41% and 44% over the prior year, respectively. GAAP net income for the full-year 2015 was $6.3 billion or $2.58 per share, an improvement of 16% and 20% over the prior year, respectively.

Net income in the fiscal fourth quarter was $1.5 billion or $0.62 per share, an improvement of 12% and 14% over the prior year adjusted results, respectively. Adjusted net income for the full-year 2015 was $6.4 billion or $2.62 per share, an improvement of 13% and 16% over the prior year’s adjusted results, respectively. The Company’s full-year 2015 adjusted financial results excluded a non-cash, non-operating expense recorded upon the revaluation of the Visa Europe put option of $110 million. The Company’s 2015 results comprised a one-time tax benefit of $239 million resulting from the successful resolution of uncertain tax positions with taxing authorities during the fiscal third quarter that related to prior years. Prior year adjusted results excluded the impact of a special item related to amounts covered by the retrospective responsibility plan and related tax benefit during the fiscal fourth quarter. Prior year results also comprised a one-time tax benefit of $191 million related to a deduction for prior years’ U.S. domestic production activities during the fiscal second quarter.

Net operating revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2015 was $3.6 billion, an improvement of 11% nominally or 13% on a constant dollar basis over the prior year. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar as contrast to the prior year quarter negatively influenced net operating revenue growth by about 3 percentage points.

Visa Inc. is a payments technology company. The Company is engaged in operating a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions across the world. The Company provides its services to consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments in more than 200 countries and territories for electronic payments.

Shares of Ambev SA (ADR)(NYSE:ABEV), inclined 1.64% to $4.95, during its last trading session.

Ambev SA (ADR) (ABEV) has the market capitalization of $76.54 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of 4.53 Institutional ownership of the company was 48.60% while 15.07 billion shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was -30.20% while its gross profit margin was 67.40%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 4.50%. ROE ratio was -15.90% while ROI was -10.30%.

Ambev SA, known as Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewers sector. Ambev produces, distributes and sell beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products across the Americas.

Finally, Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), ended its last trade with 0.59% gain, and closed at $40.81.

American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) has beta value of 0.15. The company has the market capitalization of $4.56 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 1.80% while its return on equity ratio was 3.90%. ATR value of company was 0.77 while stock volatility for week was 2.81% while for month was 1.81%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -0.97.

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company holds an approximate 98.8% limited partnership interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. The Company owns, manages and develops student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under administration.

