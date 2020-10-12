Eye-Catching Stocks: Nokia (NYSE:NOK), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Noble (NYSE:NE)

On Friday, Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK)s shares inclined 1.37% to $7.42.

Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NOK) has beta value of 1.54. The company has the market capitalization of $26.95 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 18.80% while its return on equity ratio was 45.70%. ATR value of company was 0.18 while stock volatility for week was 3.58% while for month was 2.04%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.33 and its current ratio was 1.90.

Nokia Corporation, stated stronger-than-predictable quarterly profits as growth in China offset weaker demand in other key markets, and said it would return money to shareholders after acquiring Alcatel-Lucent (ALUA.PA), according to Reuters.

The company said on Thursday it was on track to complete the projected 15.6 billion euro ($17 billion) takeover of its French rival in the first quarter of next year after securing regulatory approvals, and also brought forward its 900 million euro cost-saving target for that deal by a year to 2018.

The tie-up will vault the new company into a stronger position to compete with Swedens Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and low-cost Chinese player Huawei [HWT.UL], in a market for telecom network gear where little growth and tough competition are pressing down prices. Reuters Reports

Nokia Corporation (Nokia) invests in technologies. The Company operates through three business segments: Nokia Networks, HERE and Nokia Technologies. Nokia Networks offers network infrastructure software, hardware and services. Nokia Networks, has two segments: Mobile Broadband and Global Services. HERE offers maps, a location platform, and location experiences across different screens and operating systems.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)s shares dropped -7.13% to $12.43.

KeyCorp (KEY) offered 19.70% EPS for prior five years. The company has 9.00% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 10.50%. The company has $11.18 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 83.30%. Its price to book ratio was 0.99. Volatility of the stock was 3.31% for the week while for the month booked as 2.72%.

For a long time, the decision-makers at First Niagara Financial Group Inc. were staunchly committed to running the organization as an independent company. But that changed Friday when First Niagara (NASDAQ: FNFG) confirmed that it will be attained by KeyCorp., according to Business Journals.

In a mid-day interview, First Niagara president and CEO Gary Crosby said the board and administration has always considered “alternative strategies” to enhance shareholder value.

The declaration that KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) plans to acquire First Niagara in a $4.1 billion deal puts an end to a 145-year-old company founded in Lockport as Farmers & Mechanics Savings Bank. It also puts at risk hundreds of local jobs, though the exact impact is still unclear. Business Journals Reports

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Bank operates through its partner, KeyBank National Association, which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other auxiliaries, the Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment administration, consumer finance, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Noble Corp plc (NYSE:NE)s shares surged 3.70% to $13.47.

Noble Corp plc (NE) is currently valued at $3.14 billion. The company has 241.97 million shares outstanding and 90.20% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 1.01 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 0.49. The company exchanged hands with 8.46 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 10.31 million shares. It beta stands at 1.60.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated a fleet of 15 jackups, 9 drillships, and 8 semisubmersibles, including 1 high-specification, harsh environment jackup under construction.