Active Stocks Trader’s Buzzers: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD)

On Monday, Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), gained 3.20% to $68.03.

Valero Energy Partners, stated third quarter 2015 net income attributable to partners of $31.4 million, or $0.51 per common limited partner unit. The Partnership generated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $43.6 million and distributable cash flow of $41.9 million. VLPs coverage ratio for the third quarter of 2015 was 2.08x.

VLPs acquisition of the Corpus Christi Terminal Services Business from auxiliaries of its sponsor, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, Valero), closed on October 1, 2015. The Partnership anticipates this business to contribute toward achieving annual distribution growth of about 25 percent for the next couple of years.

Financial Results

Third quarter 2015 revenues were $62.0 million, an improvement of $28.4 million as compared to third quarter 2014 revenues. Revenues generated from the Houston and St. Charles terminals attained in March 2015 primarily contributed to the improvement.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2015 were $15.0 million, general and administrative expenses were $3.4 million, and depreciation expense was $10.7 million.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and marketing company in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Refining and Ethanol. The Refining segment is involved in refining, wholesale marketing, product supply and distribution, and transportation operations.

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), inclined 0.57% to $68.55, during its last trading session.

Entergy Corporation, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault plans to provide a presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 10, during the 50th Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference in Hollywood, Florida. The presentation is predictable to start at about 11:15am EST. A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Entergys corporate website at www.entergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available and archived on the website for about 30 days. Presentation slides will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Entergys corporate website at www.entergy.com after market close on Friday, Nov. 6. The webcast and presentation slides will also be available on the Entergy Investor Relations mobile web app at enter.gy/ir.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with about 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, counting nearly 10,000 megawatts of nuclear power, making it one of the nations leading nuclear generators. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.8 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of more than $12 billion and about 13,000 employees.

Entergy Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the electric power production and retail electric distribution operations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, counting the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Finally, Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD), ended its last trade with 1.90% gain, and closed at $17.19.

RR. Donnelley & Sons Company, declared that it has released RRD Active Disclosure 2, the next generation of its cloud-based financial disclosure administration solution, RRD ActiveDisclosure. Offering an entirely new user interface (UI), the RRD Active Disclosure 2 solution is designed to further enhance the efficiency of the financial disclosure administration process.

“The RRD ActiveDisclosure 2 solution provides an elegant and streamlined user interface,” said Craig Clay, Executive Vice President of Global Capital Markets at RR Donnelley. “Only the content that is most meaningful and relevant to the user is displayed – all within a cleaner, easier to use, single-page web application.”

Darren Peterson, RR Donnelley’s Vice President Product Development, elaborated, “The application now allows for complete project views, using a simpler, three-column layout. The RRD ActiveDisclosure 2 UI is so dynamic that it can be customized with menus specifically tailored to organizational roles and reflect where users are in their reporting process workflow, assisting users to work even more efficiently than before.”

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company provides integrated communications solutions to private and public sector clients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Publishing and Retail Services, Variable Print, Planned Services, and International segments. Its product and service offerings comprise magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, and packaging products; commercial and digital print, direct mail, office products, labels, statement printing, and forms; and logistics services, financial print products and related services, print administration products, and digital and creative solutions.

