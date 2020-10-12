Active Stocks on the Move: Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) | Stocks Newswire

On Monday, Shares of Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML), lost -10.90% to $7.68.

AtmelCorporation, declared it is shipping the Atmel ATmegaS128 MCU targeting next-generation space applications. In addition to all the popular features of the megaAVR® family, the new ATmegaS128the first uC Rad Tolerant device for Atmeldelivers full wafer lot traceability, 64-lead ceramic package (CQFP), space screening, space qualification according to QML and ESCC flow and total ionizing dose up to 30 Krad (Si) for space applications. The ATMegaS128 is latch up immune thanks to a dedicated silicon process: SEL LET > 62.5Mev at 125°C, 8MHz/3.3V. SEU to heavy ions is estimated to 10-3 error/device/day for Low Earth Orbit applications.

With billions of commercial AVR devices widely deployed throughout the world, the new space-grade AVR family benefits from support of the Atmel Studio ecosystem and allows aerospace developers to use the industrial-version of the ATmega AVR to prototype their applications for a fraction of the cost. The ATmegaS128 is available in a ceramic hermetic packaging and is pin-to-pin and drop-in compatible with existing ATmega128 MCUs, allowing flexibility between commercial and qualified devices, enabling faster-time-to-market and minimizing development costs. With this cost-effective approach and a plastic Hirel-qualified version, the ATmegaS128 can be also considered in more general aerospace applications counting class A and B avionic critical cases where radiation tolerance is also a key requirement.

With nearly three decades of aerospace experience, we are thrilled to bring one of our most popular MCU cores to spacethe AVR MCU, said Patrick Sauvage, General Manager of the Aerospace Business Unit, Atmel Corporation. By improving radiation performance with our proven Atmel AVR cores and ecosystem, the new ATmegaS128 provides developers targeting space applications a smaller footprint, lower power and full analog integration such as motor and sensor control together with data handling functions for payload and platform. We look forward to putting more Atmel solutions into space.

Atmel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor integrated circuit products primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, South Africa, and Central and South America. It operates in four segments: Microcontroller, Nonvolatile Memory, Automotive, and Multi-Market and Other.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), inclined 0.35% to $113.49, during its last trading session.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at FBR & Co. in a report released on Monday, Market Beat reports.

The company had a trading volume of 5,729,552 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $88.24 and a 1-year high of $122.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its auxiliaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, Consumer Products, and Interactive.

Finally, Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE), ended its last trade with -5.03% loss, and closed at $20.22.

Energy Transfer Partners, declared a $0.02 improvement in its quarterly distribution to $1.055 per ETP common unit ($4.22 annualized) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

The quarterly distribution of $1.055 represents a distribution improvement of $0.32 per common unit on an annualized basis, or 8.2%, contrast to the third quarter of 2014 and represents an annualized distribution improvement of $0.08 per common unit contrast to the second quarter of 2015. This marks the ninth successive quarter that ETP has raised its distribution. The cash distribution will be paid on November 16, 2015 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2015.

ETP anticipates to release earnings for the third quarter of 2015 on Wednesday, November 4, 2015, after the market closes. ETP and Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE), which owns the general partner of ETP, will conduct a joint conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2015, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss their quarterly results.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., through its auxiliaries, provides diversified energy-related services in the Unites States. It owns and operates about 7,700 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and 3 natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas; and about 12,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

