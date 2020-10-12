Active Stocks Intraday Alert: American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

On Wednesday, Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), lost -0.11% to $75.63.

American Express Company and the Seattle Seahawks recently declared a multi-year partnership to bring excitement and value to passionate Seahawks fans – also known as the “12s.” With strong relationships with both Card Members and merchants and a legacy of working with sports partners, American Express will work with the Seahawks and select merchants to amplify the fandom around one of the best-supported teams in professional sports. Card Members and fans will be given a range of unique offers, experiences and benefits that are designed to magnify the excitement around the season.

“The 12s are some of the most passionate and loudest football fans in the country,” said Anré Williams, President, Global Merchant Services, American Express. “Working with the Seahawks and select Seattle-area merchants, we have a unique opportunity to embrace that fandom and create exciting, new ways for Card Members and Hawk fans to cheer on their favorite team throughout the 2015 season.”

“We have a phenomenal fan base and the 12s have caught the attention of the country with how loud and enthusiastic they are,” said Seahawks President Peter McLoughlin. “We are honored to partner with American Express to create fun and exciting opportunities for our fans to support their team.”

American Express Company is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments comprise U.S. Card Services, International Card Services, Global Commercial Services and Global Network & Merchant Services.

Shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), inclined 0.50% to $19.95, during its last trading session.

Symantec Corporation declared that it has designated Dan Rogers to Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to Symantec CEO Michael A. Brown, Rogers will oversee the company’s marketing efforts, counting brand awareness, digital marketing, demand generation and events.

Dan has a proven track record of building powerful marketing teams and understands the importance of keeping the customer’s needs first,” said Michael A. Brown, Symantec president and CEO. “His prior leadership for two of the world’s largest cloud providers will serve as a tremendous asset at Symantec as we secure more cloud-based workloads in the future. We are happy to have Dan on board to advance our marketing efforts while we continue leading the cybersecurity industry.”

Since 2013, Rogers has been Chief Marketing Officer of the EMEA-region at Salesforce, where he contributed to noteworthy improvements in revenue and unaided brand awareness. Before that, he was head of global product marketing for Amazon Web Services, and formerly served in senior marketing and product administration roles at Microsoft. Rogers holds an M.B.A. with distinction from Harvard Business School.

Symantec Corporation is a security, backup and availability solutions. The Company’s products and services protect people and information in any digital environment from the smallest mobile device, to the enterprise data center, to cloud-based systems.

Finally, Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC), ended its last trade with -3.58% loss, and closed at $13.19.

LendingClub has been named one of The Most Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker magazine, ranking 11th on the annual list, which recognizes women who have been the most impactful across the financial industry.

Its an honor to be comprised in this list, together with so many other women who have been influential in their companies and across the financial sector, said Dolan. Assisting to build Lending Club from a startup to a recognized brand has been very exciting Im thrilled to have the companys progress recognized through this award and grateful to all the dedicated team members who assisted make it happen.

Since Dolan joined Lending Club as its first CFO in 2010, she has assisted grow the company into the worlds largest online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Last year, she managed Lending Clubs IPO, one of the top 10 U.S.-based Internet IPOs of all time. Before Lending Club, Carrie was the Treasurer for The Charles Schwab Corporation and also served as the Chief Financial Officer for Schwab Bank, a bank she assisted launch in 2003. During her tenure at Chevron, Carrie assisted create the Chevron Credit Bank, which offered proprietary credit cards, and served on its board of directors and as its Chief Financial Officer.

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) is engaged in providing online marketplace for connecting borrowers and investors. The Companys online marketplace connects borrowers. Lending Clubs marketplace allows borrowers and investors to engage in transactions regarding standard or custom program loans. The Companys standard program loans are a part of the standard loan program. The standard program loans are three- or five-year unsecured personal loans which are offered to borrowers.

