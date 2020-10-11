Bright Stocks in Review: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

On Wednesday, Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) lost -0.92% and closed at $50.41 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $50.36 51.25.

December 29, 2015 Qualcomm Incorporated and Beijing Tianyu Communication Equipment Co., Ltd. declared that they have reached a new 3G and 4G Chinese patent license agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted Tianyu a royalty-bearing patent license to manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA and CDMA2000 (counting EV-DO), and 4G LTE (counting 3-mode GSM, TD-SCDMA and LTE-TDD) subscriber units for use in China. The royalties payable by Tianyu are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan presented by Qualcomm to Chinas National Reform and Development Commission.

Qualcomm is happy to support the growth of Chinese companies such as Tianyu as part of our long-term partnership with Chinas mobile industry, said Eric Reifschneider, senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing for Qualcomm Incorporated. This new agreement enables Tianyu to develop, manufacture and sell 3G and 4G devices, greatly enhancing their competitive position in the wireless landscape.

Tianyu recognizes Qualcomm as a global technology leader and innovator, and respects the value of the license we have obtained to Qualcomms Chinese wireless IPRs, said Madam Rong Xiuli, CEO of Tianyu. We are happy to sign this license agreement because it provides us with the opportunity to improve and expand our product offerings in China and certain overseas markets, empowering our users with greater access to advanced wireless services and information.

December 28, 2015 Qualcomm Incorporated declared that it has reached a Chinese Patent License Agreement (CPLA) with QiKu Internet Network Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd (QiKu), a joint venture between Qihu and Coolpad. Under the terms of the royalty bearing agreement, Qualcomm has granted QiKu a patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA and CDMA2000 (counting EV-DO), and 4G LTE (counting 3-mode GSM, TD-SCDMA and LTE-TDD) subscriber units for use in China. The royalties payable by QiKu are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan presented by Qualcomm to Chinas National Development and Reform Commission.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) lost -1.56% and closed at $18.96 in the last trading session. The company’s Market capitalization is $21.79B.

December 18, 2015 Applied Materials, Inc. declared the appointment of Adrianna Ma to serve on its Board of Directors, effective right away. Ms. Ma has also been designated to serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

Together with a wealth of financial expertise and a strong technical background, Adrianna brings valuable experience in global growth investing, capital markets and M&A to our Board of Directors, said Wim Roelandts, chairman of the board of Applied Materials. She has a unique perspective that will contribute to our team and we warmly welcome her to Applied Materials.

Adrianna Ma has been a Managing Partner at the Fremont Group, a private investment company, since May 2015. At the Fremont Group, she oversees BF Global, the flagship portfolio of funds, counting investment strategy, asset allocation, manager selection and risk administration. From 2005 to 2015, Ms. Ma served as a Managing Director at General Atlantic LLC, a global growth equity firm, where she invested in and served on the boards of directors of a number of technology-enabled growth companies around the world. Before joining General Atlantic, Ms. Ma was an investment banker in the Mergers, Acquisitions and Restructuring Department at Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated. She received both her BS degree in electrical science and engineering, and ME degree in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT, and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

December 15, 2015 Applied Materials, Inc. declared that Dr. Chorng-Ping Chang, who leads the company`s planned external research with universities and industry consortia, has been named a 2016 IEEE Fellow. Dr. Chang is being recognized for his contributions to replacement gate and shallow trench isolation for CMOS technology, which have had a profound impact on the advancement of integrated circuit (IC) fabrication. The IEEE Grade of Fellow is conferred by the IEEE Board of Directors upon a person with an outstanding record of accomplishments in any of the IEEE fields of interest. IEEE Fellow is the highest grade of membership and is recognized by the technical community as a prestigious honor and an important career achievement. The total number selected in any one year cannot exceed one-tenth of one-percent of the total voting membership.

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW), ended its last trade with 0.73% gain and closed at $15.25. The Average Volume of the company is at 2,803,620 shares. The EPS of the company stands at $0.39.

The Manitowoc Company declared that it has named Barry L. Pennypacker as president and chief executive officer of Manitowoc Cranes. Mr. Pennypacker, who assumes his responsibilities right away, will report to current interim chairman and chief executive officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc., Kenneth W. Krueger. Larry J. Weyers, the current president of Manitowoc Cranes, will continue with the company as executive vice president of Manitowoc Cranes.

“Barry brings a fresh perspective to the Manitowoc Cranes business. His results-focused leadership style has led the transformation of several complex businesses through continuous process improvements, which delivered noteworthy operational and financial performance improvements and raised shareholder value. Furthermore, Barry’s deep industrial expertise, coupled with the successful execution of numerous lean initiatives throughout his career, makes him an excellent candidate to build on Manitowoc Crane’s leading market positions to return the business to growth and improved profitability,” stated Krueger.

Upon the execution of the formerly declared spin of Manitowoc Foodservice, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will change its name to Manitowoc Cranes, Inc. Mr. Pennypacker will then serve as president and chief executive officer of Manitowoc Cranes, Inc. and Mr. Krueger will serve as Chairman of the Board of Manitowoc Cranes, Inc.