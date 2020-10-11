Afternoon Trade Gainers: Keurig Green Mountain, (NASDAQ:GMCR), Ctrip.com International, (NASDAQ:CTRP), Sientra, (NASDAQ:SIEN)

During Thursday’s afternoon trade, Shares of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), surged 20.37% to $48.75.

Keurig Green Mountain, declared its business results for the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended September 26, 2015.

Net Sales by Product

Net sales of $1.0 billion reduced 13% as contrast to the prior year period with declines in brewer sales and pod sales. The net sales decline comprises an unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates of about 2%.

Pods

Pod net sales were driven by a 4% decrease in equivalent servings volume and an about 6% decrease due to product mix. This was partially offset by an about 2% improvement due to net price realization. Foreign currency exchange rates negatively influenced pod net sales by about 2%.

For the Company’s U.S. At Home business, pod volumes fell by 3%. The Company typically sees a build in customer and retailer inventory in the fourth quarter in advance of the holiday season. In the fourth quarter of 2014, the Company saw a much larger build in such inventories, due in part to the SAP transition in the first quarter of 2015. While shipments were influenced by this comparison, consumer demand for pods as measured by retail sales remains healthy. The Company estimates that retail unit sales of pods grew 7% in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Brewers and Accessories

For the quarter, 1.9 million Keurig® hot system brewers were sold counting 1.8 million sold by Keurig with 0.1 million stated sold by Keurig’s licensed brewer partners. This brewer shipment number does not account for consumer returns.

Brewer sales were driven by a 20% decrease in sales volume, an about 10% decrease due to product mix and an about 1% decrease due to net price realization. Foreign currency exchange rates negatively influenced brewer and accessory net sales by about 1%.

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. produces and sells specialty coffee, coffeemakers, teas, and other beverages in the United States and Canada. It sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages under various brands in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and Bolt portion packs brands; and coffee in traditional packaging, counting bags and fractional packs, in addition to offers whole bean and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans.

Shares of Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP), inclined 20.34% to $114.40, during its current trading session.

Ctrip.com International, declared its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2015

Net revenues were RMB3.2 billion (US$501 million) for the third quarter of 2015, up 49% year-on-year.

Net commission earned (non-GAAP) was RMB3.1 billion for the third quarter, up 47% year-on-year. Net commission earned (non-GAAP) is calculated by deducting from the revenues the cost of transactions in which the Company undertakes majority of the business risks, counting the inventory risks*. The Company accounts for discounts offered to customers as reduction to its revenues, and certain noteworthydiscounts may result in selling prices lower than their corresponding costs.

Accommodation reservation volume raised 50% year-on-year, and accommodation reservation revenues raised 45% year-on-year, reaching RMB1.4 billion (US$216 million) for the third quarter of 2015.

Transportation ticketing volume raised 150% year-on-year, and transportation ticketing revenues raised 51% year-on-year, reaching RMB1.2 billion (US$190 million) for the third quarter of 2015.

Gross margin was 73% for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to 72% in the same period in 2014, and 71% in the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Ctrips shareholders was RMB2.4 billion (US$380 million) for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to RMB217 million (US$35 million) in the same period in 2014. Not Taking Into Account share-based compensation charges (non-GAAP), net income attributable to Ctrips shareholders was RMB2.5 billion (US$401 million), contrast to RMB354 million (US$58 million) in the same period in 2014.

Diluted earnings per ADS were RMB13.26 (US$2.09) for the third quarter of 2015. Not Taking Into Account share-based compensation charges (non-GAAP), diluted earnings per ADS were RMB13.97 (US$2.20) for the third quarter of 2015.

Share-based compensation charges were RMB134 million (US$21 million), accounting for 4% of the net revenues, or RMB0.71 (US$0.11) per ADS for the third quarter of 2015.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides travel services for hotel accommodations, transportation ticketing services, packaged tours, and corporate travel administration in the People’s Republic of China. It also offers independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products, counting group tours, semi-group tours, and private tours or packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as cruise, bus, or self-driving.

Finally, Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), surged 25.42%, and is now trading at $3.7501.

Sientra on Monday stated a loss of $6.6 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The breast implant maker posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the companys shares hit $3.21. A year ago, they were trading at $17.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders.

