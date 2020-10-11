Active Stocks to Track: NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

On Monday, Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), lost -2.20% to $76.63.

NXP Semiconductors, declared that its NFC smart security solutions will be comprised in the World Customs Organization’s (WCO) Interface Public Members (IPM) Connected anti-counterfeiting program. IPM is the WCO’s on-line tool to combat counterfeiting by providing customs officers with key operational product information to assist them distinguish between genuine and fake products. Over the past year, the WCO has developed IPM Connected, a global network of security solution providers interfaced with IPM that enables customs officials to instantly verify the authenticity of a product. NXP’s full suite of high-performance NFC tag solutions, based on established standards that ensure maximum compatibility with NFC-enabled devices, will gradually interface into the IPM anti-counterfeiting platform providing a secure authentication service for brand owners.

Brand owners or rights holders can apply NFC tags to protect their products at the point of manufacture. These secure NFC tags provide an additional scaled layer of security and can be used to deliver details on the product only known by the brand owner or rights holder. Genuine products can be quickly and reliably verified at any point in the supply chain by an NFC-enabled device, such as a smart phone or a computer with a connected reader. As goods pass international borders customs officials using the WCO’s IPM web or mobile application will be able to dynamically spot-check the authenticity of the product by cross referencing real-time information offered by the brand owners. With many existing anti-counterfeiting technologies, such as bar codes and holograms, already being duplicated by counterfeiters NFC is quickly emerging as the next force in brand authentication and source-to-sale channel traceability.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power administration, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), inclined 0.75% to $67.38, during its last trading session.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, declared its Board of Directors named Mitchell W. Ingram to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Global LNG, effective right away.

Mitch Ingram is a recognized leader in industry for his ability to advance large-scale LNG (liquefied natural gas) projects effectively, safely, and in partnership with host governments and local communities, said Anadarko Chairman, President and CEO Al Walker. His leadership, industry knowledge and track record of success will be additive to the strong organization we have built to advance the development of LNG in Mozambique and make this line of business an increasingly important part of Anadarkos future. As our Board and Executive Committee evaluated how to best manage the companys growing global LNG position over the next decade, we concluded expanding our ranks to comprise a proven leader to manage this business platform would optimize our success. We look forward to adding Mitchs expertise, business acumen and perspective to the administration of our company.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream; and Marketing.

Finally, Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), ended its last trade with 1.29% gain, and closed at $37.68.

HCP, declared that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.565 per share. The dividend will be paid on November 24, 2015 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2015.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry counting sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing.

