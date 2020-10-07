Best Penny Stocks 2020 (HCLP), (INSG), (REKR), (NVTR), (UAN), (SSKN), (BLNK), (DSKE),

A few weeks ago, the investors were expecting the changes in the US-China trade war to smoothly come to an end. Some people were of a view that it will end in May 2020 with a term event with the political spectrum looked by the investors. It is expected that there will be a market movement in the upcoming months and the readers are advised to be extremely cautious about their investments in the center of the threat of the extended recessional phase.

Penny stocks come under the risky gambles all around and with the extensive R&D, there could be much attained with the movement of these low-priced stocks. You can find the updates on the past picks and seek out the most interesting stocks to buy at present.

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP)

This stock has an opportunity to grow for the long-term prospects. The shares have tested the patience of investors with a decline in the month of May. The first quarter results were not really appreciable and the revenue of the company dropped consequently. This might appear awkward for the investors to purchase the stocks of HCLP but this could be a great opportunity for the long-term patient investor. Despite the issues at present, the company’s average sales have grown over 36% over the past 5 years and it has a positive P/E value.

Inseego Corporation (INSG)

This company got some big moves over the previous months and even crossed the penny stock level of $5. It is expected that the stocks of INSG will break out the value of $6 with the progress. The company works for designing and development of mobile, IoT and cloud-based solutions for the small to large business providers worldwide. It even works for providing 3G, 4G and 5G hardware products for different market ranges. The concept of saving money on the employee and telecom costs is the best way for the company to progress in its field and work for long-term success. Investors could expect a great response from Inseego with its improved services and new concepts.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)

This stock was previously known as Novume Solutions (NVMM) and has been consistently growing after changing its name. The company has climbed up with the positive upgrades of the stocks. There is a good opportunity for investors who trust this stock with the new cloud-based software being introduced. The company provides AI and machine-learning enabled ALPR (Automated License Plate Recognition) systems. These systems are powered by OpenALPR software for enhancing the accuracy of the licensing plate reading to the leading levels in the industry.

Nuvecrta Corporation (NVTR)

This is in the list of most questionable stocks among the investors. The company works for the neurostimulation medical devices for development and commercialization of the technology platform for treating various disorders. The company has its headquarters in Plano, Texas and was founded in 2008. The stocks are under $4 at present and have the potential to show the stunning average growth in the coming phases. The stock is actually undervalued at the moment and could bring better results only if it is trusted by more investors and the trading volume grows higher.

CVR Partners, LP (UAN)

CVR Partners, LP works for production, distribution, and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products in the US. The company offers ammonia-based products for commercial and agricultural customers, retailers and distributors. The previous month was quite good for CVR Partners with a growth of 7% over the past few weeks. The company’s outlook became stable in the previous month and there are good times expected for the company to roll over its business and give a high dividend to shareholders. At present, the only issue with UAN stocks is its low trading volume which leads to high volatility of the stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology-based company focusing majorly in the aesthetic dermatology market. The company is trading at approximately $2.25 level and had a value of $1.87 in 2018. The average revenue growth of the company has doubled over the past five years which is a positive move for the company. The investor’s fears lie only with the Notice of Filing Delinquency from Nasdaq. The stock could be a preferable option for the investors looking for a long-term hold. The company has been into operations since 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. The company’s failure to submit its Quarterly report and annual statics have been the major factor in the recent disallowance of the NASDAQ listing.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. operates and provides the EV (Electric Vehicle) charging equipment with its networking services. The company offers the commercial and residential equipment enabling the EV drivers to recharge at the different location types. The company even provides the Blink EV Charging stations and cloud-based services for remote monitoring and management of these stations. The stocks are on the verge of touching $3 level and the shares’ performance are expected to grow with the quarterly EPS. Electronic vehicles are the future of the automotive industry and Blink Charging is a beneficial company to look for the investment in this segment. The company has a positive balance sheet with no debt-to-equity ratios.

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE)

This Texas-based trucking company had a rough business in the previous year. It was not even a worthy stock to be listed on NASDAQ. This Texas-based company attained a massive growth with the increment in the sales prices in the first quarter of 2019 with 56% of the gross margin. The company had a recent revenue growth which has promoted its selling towards a huge level. The stocks have been consistent at present and the investors are looking forward to the 52-week high value of the stocks which is $10.19. The market will soon take account of the positive variations and the investors require to be patient and check the reducing debt value of the stocks to keep it as a positive option for investment.