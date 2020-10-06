News out for Gold Mining Stock IMIMF

IMIMF is at it again building up their advisory board with yet another expert! Take a look at this news that was just released.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp (CSE:IMCX)(OTCPINK:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (the “Company” or “IMC“), is pleased to announce that Mr. Jeffrey Reeder, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has been appointed to the Company’s Technical Advisory Board, specifically in relation to the Company’s newly acquired 206.58 square kilometer Thane Property located in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Mr. Reeder holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Alberta and has been involved in the Mining Exploration and Investment industries since 1988. During his career he has been involved with all aspects of junior mining companies and has held managing positions as VP Exploration, President and CEO for various companies. He is currently President and CEO of Peruvian Metals Corporation, a public company that initially staked, explored and defined a resource for a copper-molybdenite porphyry before it was sold to Peñoles de Mexico.

Mr. Reeder worked 5 years as an exploration geologist for the Hunter-Dickenson Group from 1989 to 1993. He worked almost exclusively throughout BC and the Yukon on copper-gold porphyry deposits such as Mt. Milligan, South Kemess, Fish Lake and Casino. This experience aided Mr. Reeder in the discovery of two porphyry deposits in Peru that resulted in NI43-101 resources, the Aguila copper-molybdenite porphyry deposit and the Pinaya copper-gold porphyry deposit.

Of particular interest to IMC is Mr. Reeder’s experience working at Mt. Milligan and South Kemess. The Thane Property owned by IMC is located within the Quesnel Terrane along the northeast contact of the Hogem Batholith, an alkalic suite of rocks hosting porphyry copper-gold deposits. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Thane property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. At Mt. Milligan Mr. Reeder was a drill site geologist and logged a significant amount of core from both the MBX and Southern Star zones. In 1991, Mr. Reeder’s focus was mainly on the delineation of the South Kemess zone where he logged the majority of the core drilled.

“I am pleased to have Mr. Reeder join IMC’s Technical Advisory Board”, stated Brian Thurston, President of IMC, “I worked with Jeff on the Casino copper-gold porphyry deposit in the Yukon early in my career, and later in Peru on several properties. Mr. Reeder’s technical strength as a geologist is his understanding of copper-gold porphyry systems. I look forward to seeing what value his extensive experience will add to the advancement and development of our Thane Property”.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC International Mining Corporation is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its assets which include the Thane Property in Northern British Columbia and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. The Company continues to look for further assets in North & South America as it increases its asset portfolio. International Mining will utilize its heavily experienced management team to evaluate assets that provide shareholder value.

IMC continues to evaluate additional properties to add to its portfolio of mining assets.

