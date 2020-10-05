SNPW Starts Rising, Giving Good Returns

Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS: SNPW) is another penny stock to watch out for in 2020. The stock has started rising from lower levels and has wiped out its losses for the year; giving hefty returns to its investors in the last 3 months.

The stock has made an impressive jump of 76.92% in the last 5 days. In the last one month, this stock has gone up 206.67%. And in the last 3 months, the SNPW stock has grown by 475.00%. This is a solid performance from a stock that was down -56.60% on a YTD basis, and -82.77% for the last one year period.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp is a green energy company, which was formerly known as EXOlifestyle, Inc. The company specializes in solar energy and creating energy from waste. The company’s focus areas are providing green energy solutions and green technologies, to support renewable energy products. The company handles the designing, development, building, and management of these green technologies. It also has a subsidiary through which the company provides advertising space in public places: such as bus benches, bus shelters, and solar digital shelters. The company offers turnkey systems to its customers for energy lighting solutions and solar power bus shelters. The company has many subsidiaries: namely, Sun Pacific Security Corp, Sun Pacific Power Corp, National Mechanical Corp, Street Smart Outdoor Corp, and Bella Electrical LLC.

The SNPW stock has created a 52-week range of 0.0010 – 0.0300. It has been trading with Avg. Volume of 33,303,256. The company’s market cap is 1.821M and its Beta (3Y Monthly) is 1.62. The company’s PE Ratio (TTM) is not available and its EPS (TTM) is -0.0170.

In its forward-looking guidance, the company has explained that it is committed to building a green energy company that has next-generation capabilities. The company said, it is confident of its expertise and knowledge of solar technology, and it will succeed in providing next-generation lighting products and solar panels at a competitive price. The company informed that it is working with different firms that handle engineering, installation, integration, and designing of solar panels and other solar energy-related products so that it can deliver energy-efficient solutions to its customers.

The company said that currently, it is not offering services to the security sector, but it is confident of branching out in this sector too and plans to provide both the commercial and residential security solutions to its clients. These solutions will involve both installation and monitoring.

As people become aware of sustainable energy solutions that do not increase pollution, green energy companies have started making their presence felt in the markets. Stocks like SNPW are supported by good company fundamentals, and this stock is now rising with healthy strength. From the renewable energy sector, this will be another penny stock worth watching in 2020. For the long term investors. it will be a good strategy to take positions when the stock tilts on profit-booking. =