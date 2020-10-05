NFL stocks NKE, UA, and DKS

National Football League stock is a sports stock and it is one of the best ways to make an investment for sports lovers. One thing that must surely be kept in mind is that these stocks are quite costly and one must dive into the sports stock pool only if one can afford to take the risk.

One must look out for the most popular stocks in a specific month or season. This means a stock is profitable when the game is popular and there are games that are popular at around one time of year. Then that is the peak time to invest in the stock of that particular sport.

Consisting of 32 teams, the National Football League (NFL) is a specialized American Football League. These 32 teams are separated equally between the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). There are four main professional football teams in North America and the NFL being one among them is also at the peak professional level of American Football all over the world. NFL was established in 1920 and is headquartered in the New York City, United States. The commissioner of the league is Roger Goodell.

Following is a list of best NFL stocks-

NIKE, INC. (NYSE: NKE)

Nike is a sports accessories and footwear manufacturing company with around 73,100 full-time employees. It is the greatest seller of athletic shoes and apparel worldwide and is one of the most trusted sports brands. It also manufactures sports equipment along with apparel and footwear. Its rank was 89 in the list of Fortune 500. It was founded 55 years ago by the name of Blue-Ribbon Sports on 25 January 1964 by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. Its headquarters are located in Washington County, Oregon, United States. The Chairman, Presiden, and CEO of the company is Mark Parker.

52 Week Range: – $66.53 – $90.00

Volume: – 8,043,122

Average Volume: – 6,576,245

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (NYSE: UA)

Under Armour and its subsidiaries produce, manufacture and distribute unisex performance apparel, accessories, and footwear in North America and various other regions in the world. Its products are categorized under sportswear and it makes footwear for sports such as running, basketball, etc. It was founded by Kevin Plank on 25 September 1996 with its headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Kevin Plank is the present Chairman and CEO of the company with Patrik Frisk as the President and COO.

52 Week Range: – $15.05 – $24.17

Volume: – 2,410,167

Average volume: – 2,177,384

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS, INC. (NYSE: DKS)

This company is a sports and fitness equipment producer and manufacturer. Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, some specialty concept stores, e-commerce websites and DICK’S Team Sports HQ also come under the ownership of DICK’S Sporting Goods. The company operates around 850 stores and has over 30,000 employees (2018 analysis). It is America’s biggest sports commodities dealer. It has also been listed on the Fortune 500. DICK’S was founded in 1948 in the city of Binghamton, New York, United States by Richard “Dick” Stark and is currently headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, United States.

52 Week Range: – $26.69 – $41.21

Volume: – 1,845,628 Average Volume: – 2,517,321