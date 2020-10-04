Fresh Stocks Watch List: BofI Holding Now (Axos Financial Inc), (NYSE:AX), International Paper (NYSE:IP), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

On Wednesday, Shares of Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX), dropped .56% to $29.98. NYSE:IP was up .35% and NTAP dropped 2.77% things were different a few years back though. Lets take a look into the past.

In 2015 the performance reflected a 52.11% above last year. During the past month the stock loses -3.83%, bringing three-month performance to 2.57% and six-month performance to 34.23%. The stock holds the market capitalization of $1.85 billion.

BofI Holding, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products through the Internet in the United States. The company’s deposits products comprise consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP), surged 0.09% to $42.15, during its last trading session.

International Papers (IP) board of directors raised the companys regular quarterly dividend by 10 percent from $0.40 to $0.44 per share for the period from October 1, 2015, to December 31, 2015, inclusive, on its common stock, par value $1.00. This raised regular dividend is payable on December 15, 2015, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2015.

Additionally, the company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from October 1, 2015, to December 31, 2015, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the company. This dividend is also payable on December 15, 2015, to holders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2015.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging.

Finally, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), ended its last trade with -0.30% loss, and closed at $33.78.

NetApp ( NTAP) was named #4 on the Worlds Best Multinational Workplaces list by Great Place to Work®. This is the fifth successive year that NetApp has been named to this list of 25 companies and the 5th year in the top 5. The Worlds Best Multinational Workplaces list is the largest global annual study of workplace excellence. The list represents the most definitive recognition of global employer of choice and workplace-culture quality that a company can have.

This year, more than 2,050 auxiliaries of multinational companies take partd in the Great Place to Work survey worldwide. Of those organizations, 1,097 individual multinational auxiliaries appeared in national best workplaces lists, representing 455 distinct multinational companies. From this list of companies, the 25 Worlds Best Multinational Workplaces were selected.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers Data ONTAP storage operating system that delivers integrated data protection, comprehensive data administration, and built-in software for virtualized, shared infrastructures, cloud computing, and mixed workload business applications; E-Series storage systems for storage area network workloads (SAN); all-flash arrays that deliver input/output operations per second and ultralow latency to drive speed, responsiveness, and value from the applications that control key business operations; and hybrid arrays for mainstream business applications.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.