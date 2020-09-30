These Stocks: Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

During Monday’s Morning trade, Shares of Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN), lost -1.79% to $0.06.

Great Basin Scientific, stated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Third Quarter 2015 Financial and Business Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter was $545,934, representing a 33.4% year-over-year improvement

143 revenue-generating U.S. customers as of September 30, 2015

Continued adoption of its Group B Strep (GBS) assay, with over 87 customers using or evaluating the test, representing 57% of its installed base

On September 1, 2015 presented 510(k) application to the FDA for Staph ID/R Blood Culture, its first multiplex panel, capable of detecting Staph aureus, Staphylococcus lugdunensis and Staphylococcus epidermidis in addition to the presence of the mecA gene, a drug resistance marker that enables resistance to methicillin and creates the superbug MRSA

On October 8, 2015 presented 510(k) application to the FDA for its fourth test, Shiga Toxin Direct. Upon Shiga Toxin Direct FDA approval, Great Basin will have the only stand-alone molecular test for detecting Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) and the serotype O157 directly from patient specimen

“We are happy to report our financial results and business progress for the third quarter,” said Ryan Ashton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Great Basin continues to execute on our planned initiatives, as evidenced by the 510(k) submissions for our Staph ID/R Blood Culture panel and Shiga Toxin Direct test and our 24% improvement in customer acquisition during the third quarter.”

Great Basin Scientific, Inc., a molecular diagnostic testing company, doing business as Great Basin Corporation, develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic systems that are designed to test hospital-attained infections.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), inclined 9.19% to $9.19, during its current trading session.

Tyson Foods, stated the following results.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Adjusted operating income up 21% to $568 million

Record fourth quarter adjusted operating margin of 5.8%

Cash flows from operations of $898 million

Captured $98 million in total synergies

Repurchased 5.9 million shares for $250 million, not taking into account shares repurchased to offset dilution from our equity compensation plan

Fiscal 2015 Highlights

Record adjusted EPS of $3.15, an improvement of 7% over preceding year

Record adjusted sales of $40.6 billion, an improvement of 9% over preceding year

Record adjusted operating income of $2.25 billion, an improvement of 37% over preceding year

Record cash flows from operations of $2.6 billion

Captured $322 million in total synergies

Fiscal 2015 was an important year for Tyson Foods, because it proved that our house of brands gives us the ability to produce record sales and earnings in less than optimum conditions, all while successfully merging two large companies, said Donnie Smith, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, produces, distributes, and markets chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods, and related allied products worldwide. The company breeds and raises chickens; and processes live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Finally, Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), gained 2.14%, and is now trading at $33.34.

Aramark, declared that it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2016 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBT workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Aramark joins the ranks of 407 major U.S. businesses which also earned top marks this year.

We are honored to once again be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for achieving a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index, said Eric J. Foss, Aramarks Chairman, President and CEO. This distinction is a testament to our commitment to foster a workplace culture of equality and inclusion for our 270,000 associates around the world.

The 2016 CEI rated 1,027 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBT-related policies and practices counting non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBT community. Aramarks efforts in satisfying all of the CEIs criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients primarily in North America. The company offers managed services, counting dining, catering, food service administration, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction administration, and capital project administration.

You may also like

Remarkable Stocks News Update: Lululemon Athletica…Sizzling Stocks Update: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ…Most Active Stocks Now: Jumei International Holdin…Remarkable Stocks News Review: JetBlue Airways Cor…Hottest Stocks Now: Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Las …Three Active stocks among hottest: Depomed Inc (NA…Sizzling Stocks Update: Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (…Hot Stock to Observe: Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW), …Active Stock to Observe: Eaton Corporation plc (NY…