Friday’s Trade News Report on: JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:JD), CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

On Friday, Shares of JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:JD), gained 3.44% to $27.10.

JD.com, Inc. (JD), Chinas largest online direct sales company, and Tencent Holdings Limited (Tencent) (SEHK:00700), a leading provider of Internet services in China, jointly declared an expanded partnership to provide merchants with innovative mobile marketing solutions ahead of this year’s Singles Day promotion.

The expanded mobile marketing partnership will explore new avenues to leverage Tencent’s leading social communication platforms, Weixin and Mobile QQ, and use its massive big-data resources alongside JD.com’s leading e-commerce platform and its vast wealth of data about online shopping trends and behavior. The partnershipwill offer businesses advanced online tools to more precisely reach their target customer groups, build brand recognition and improvement marketing ROI by providing brands access to Weixin and Mobile QQ users.

“JD.com’s groundbreaking partnership with Ten cent already has redefined the mobile e-commerce user experience in China over the last year and a half, and in the months ahead we look forward to transforming mobile marketing as well,” said Richard Liu, founder and CEO of JD.com. “Through this expanded partnership, Chinese businesses will have access to digital marketing tools that leverage both JD.com’s resources and Tencent’s leading mobile social communication platforms to build relationships with customers, deepen brand recognition and drive sales. We are extremely encouraged by the enthusiastic initial merchant response, and we look forward to assisting brands leverage this expanded suite of tools during Singles Day and beyond.”

JD.com, Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates as an online direct sales company in the Peoples Republic of China. It primarily offers electronics and home appliances products; and general merchandise products, counting audio and video products, and books.

Shares of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), inclined 2.94% to $44.48, during its last trading session.

CBS Corporation, has the market capitalization of $21.61B while 485.80M shares were outstanding. Beta factor, which is used to measure risk associated with the stock, was 1.90. Return on equity was booked as 41.40% while return on assets was 11.70%. The stock’s institutional ownership stands at 86.50%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Broadcasting. The Entertainment segment distributes a plan of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and distributes programming, counting series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures.

Finally, Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES), ended its last trade with 0.09% gain, and closed at $11.05.

AES Corp, institutional ownership was 96.90%. The stock has the market capitalization of $ 7.55B while it’s 682.82M shares were outstanding. The price to sale ratio was 0.46. Net profit margin of the company was 5.50% while operating profit margin as 16.80%. Stock volatility for the month was 2.65% while for the week was 2.68%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.