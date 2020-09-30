Analyst Best Overview on These Stocks: National Bank of Greece, (NYSE:NBG), Halcón Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK), Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

On Thursday, Shares of National Bank of Greece S.A. (NYSE:NBG), lost -14.28% to $0.3710.

In an event that has almost become routine over the past few years, National Bank of Greece (NYSE:NBG) is once again looking to raise capital following a stress test. In this case, the hole is 4.6 billion euros in an adverse scenario which the bank plans to plug through a combination of asset and share sales.

Shareholders will likely be diluted through a share offering declared on November 12.

NBG also plans to sell its sizable stake in Finansbank to raise additional capital.

National Bank of Greece S.A., together with its auxiliaries, provides diversified financial services. The company is involved in retail and commercial banking, asset administration, investment banking, brokerage, and insurance activities. It offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Shares of Halcón Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK), declined -4.70% to $0.6099, during its last trading session.

Halcón Resources Corporation, declared the commencement of an exchange offer to certain eligible holders of its outstanding unsecured debt securities listed in the table below (the “Existing Notes”) for up to $150 million of a new issue of 12.0% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2022.

The aggregate principal amount of New Notes to be issued in the exchange offer is limited to a maximum of $150 million.

The total consideration to be received by eligible holders of Existing Notes who validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Existing Notes before 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 3, 2015 (as it may be extended, the “Early Tender Date”) will comprise an early tender premium equal to $20 principal amount of New Notes per $1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes accepted for exchange.

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, is engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests the Bakken/Three Forks Formations comprising about 129,000 net acres of area in North Dakota; and East Texas Eagle Ford Formations covering about 101,000 acres of area in Brazos, Burleson, and Robertson counties.

Finally, Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), ended its last trade with -2.26% loss, and closed at $7.36.

Himax Technologies, declared that the Company will attend the Jefferies ADR Conference on November 30th- December 1st, 2015 at the W Hotel in New York City.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

