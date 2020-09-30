Active Stocks News Review: General Electric Company, (NYSE:GE), National Bank of Greece, (NYSE:NBG), Agilent Technologies, (NYSE:A)

During Tuesday’s Morning trade, Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), lost -0.07% to $30.35.

General Electric Company, declared that its offer to shareholders to exchange shares of GE common stock for shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF) common stock owned by GE was oversubscribed by 3.2 times. The exchange offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on November 16, 2015. Under the terms of the exchange offer, 1.0505 shares of Synchrony Financial common stock will be exchanged for each share of GE common stock accepted in the exchange offer.

The consummation of the exchange offer completes the transition of Synchrony, the largest provider of private label credit cards in the United States, to an independent, standalone company. The separation of Synchrony Financial is consistent with GE’s stated strategy of focusing on its industrial core and reducing the size of its financial businesses. The separation reduces the systemic footprint of GE Capital and will allow Synchrony to operate as a stand-alone company and pursue a long-term strategy that is focused on its own business objectives.

“The completion of the Synchrony Financial exchange is an important part of GE’s transformation into a simpler, more focused company,�? said GE Capital Chairman and CEO Keith Sherin. “We’re excited to watch Synchrony continue to grow and succeed on its own. Synchrony has great leaders and an excellent team executing under the direction of CEO Margaret Keane,�? he added.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and financial services company worldwide. The company’s Power and Water segment offers gas, steam and aeroderivative turbines, nuclear reactors, generators, combined cycle systems, controls, and related services; wind turbines; and water treatment services and equipment.

Shares of National Bank of Greece S.A. (NYSE:NBG), declined -8.65% to $0.46, during its current trading session.

National Bank of Greece has 2.50% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was -1.00. The company has 2.97B shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $1.51B. Price to book ratio was 0.25. Net profit margin of the company was -62.90% while operating margin was -28.20%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 8.66% while for the week was recorded as 8.71%.

National Bank of Greece S.A. (NYSE:NBG), together with its auxiliaries, provides diversified financial services. The company is involved in retail and commercial banking, asset administration, investment banking, brokerage, and insurance activities. It offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Finally, Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), gained 2.01%, and is now trading at $38.09.

Agilent Technologies, stated revenue of $1.04 billion, down 1 percent year over year (up 6 percent on a core basis for the fourth fiscal quarter ended Oct. 31, 2015.

Fourth-quarter GAAP income from ongoing operations was $140 million, or $0.42 per share. Last year’s fourth-quarter GAAP loss from ongoing operations was $26 million, or a loss of $0.08 per share.

During the fourth quarter, Agilent had intangible amortization of $37 million, transformation costs of $15 million, acquisition and integration costs of $7 million, asset impairments of $3 million, and a tax benefit of $39 million. Not Taking Into Account these items, and $5 million of other costs, Agilent stated fourth-quarter adjusted income from ongoing operations of $168 million, $0.50 per share.

Fourth-quarter revenue of $515 million from Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) declined 4 percent year over year (up 2 percent on a core basis(3)). Strong performance in pharma was offset by softness in the industrial market and in the academia and government market. LSAG’s Q4 operating margin was 20.0 percent.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides bio-analytical solutions and services to the life sciences, diagnostics and genomics, chemical analysis, communications, and electronics industries worldwide. The company’s Life Sciences and Diagnostics segment offers liquid chromatography systems, columns, and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; nucleic acid solutions; nuclear magnetic resonance, magnetic resonance imaging, and X-ray diffraction systems; immunohistochemistry; in situ hybridization; hematoxylin and eosin staining; special staining, DNA mutation detection; genotyping; gene copy number determination; identification of gene rearrangements; DNA methylation and gene expression profiling; next generation sequencing target enrichment; and automated gel electrophoresis-based sample analysis systems.

