Active Stock’s Momentum: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN)

On Monday, Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), lost 0.54% to $38.97.

To assist CMOs meet skyrocketing customer and boardroom expectations, The CMO Club, together with Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), released The CMO Solution Guide for Building a Modern Marketing Organization. The guide, which is based on interviews with CMOs and digital marketing leaders from major brands counting Dow Chemical, JetBlue Airways, MasterCard, PayPal, Quiznos, The Hershey Company and Viking River Cruises, comprises insights and best practices that CMOs can apply to build customer-first marketing teams that drive measureable results.

Marketing leaders are faced with a perfect storm of business, consumer and technological change that is exponentially increasing the complexity of every single marketing activity. In this new business environment, marketers need to rethink existing processes and embrace data, technology and content to deliver more meaningful customer experiences and demonstrate marketings impact on business results. To assist marketers successfully manage this transformation, the new CMO Solution Guide provides practical advice from 20 in-depth interviews with CMOs and digital marketing leaders from organizations of various sizes and different industries.

While the number of tools and amount of data available to marketers continues to multiply, the age old challenge of capturing and leveraging the right data to create engaging customer experience across all channels still exists, said Pete Krainik, CEO, The CMO Club. The first step they must take is to establish the appropriate organizational alignment to successfully create this type of customer experience. While no organization is exactly the same, this guide assists provide easy-to-implement changes that any marketer can use to drive transformation.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), inclined 0.03% to $79.59, during its last trading session.

Deere & Company, said it has informed about 220 employees at John Deere Seeding and Cylinder in Moline that they will be placed on indefinite layoff, effective February 15, 2016. Employees were informed of the layoff recently in meetings at the Moline facility.

The layoffs reflect last weeks forecast by Deere that agricultural machinery sales will decrease in fiscal year 2016. Deere said the actions are taken to align the size of the manufacturing workforce at individual factories with market demand for products made at each specific location.

In the past, manufacturing employees at John Deere Seeding and Cylinder have practiced seasonal layoffs in the spring and returned to work in the fall. Recentlys declaration is an indefinite layoff with no specific call-back date.

Finally, Shares of Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), ended its last trade with 1.42% loss, and closed at $2.08.

Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Mycapssa(TM) (octreotide capsules), an investigational oral drug for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with the orphan disease acromegaly, declared that James R. Tobin and John F. Thero have joined the companys Board of Directors.

Mr. Tobin, formerly president and CEO of Biogen, Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation, will serve as a member of the Audit Committee. Mr. Thero, President and CEO of Amarin Corporation (AMRN), will serve as chairman of the Audit Committee.

We are excited to add these practiced, highly regarded biotech leaders to Chiasmas Board of Directors at this important stage in our development, said Mark Leuchtenberger, Chief Executive Officer of Chiasma. Both Jim and John have deep operational and commercial experience on an international level, and their business acumen and leadership will be invaluable to the Board as we continue to build out our infrastructure and position the company for long-term success.