Active Stocks in Review: Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX), BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

On Tuesday, Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), gained 1.14% to $51.29.

TiVo Research and Analytics, a partner of TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVO), and Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB) (NASDAQ: VIA) declared a new planned alliance focused on advancing Viacoms proprietary data and advertising solutions. Viacoms innovative data and ad products have led the industry in recent years with predictive tools such as Vantage and Echo Social Graph that hyper-target consumers. The first such alliance for TiVo with a media company, TiVo Researchs one-of-a-kind suite of single-source measurement tools will integrate with Viacom Vantages advanced predictive engine to augment its precision and consumer targeting capabilities. The new partnershipalso provides Viacom Velocity and Velocity Products Group the companys creative content/integrated media group and the newly formed group that brings multi-platform social partnerships, products, and services to clients with more data that can assist improvement the impact of custom campaigns and further expands the unique analytics delivered to ad partners.

Frank Foster, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TiVo Research, said, This integration will make Viacom the first network to offer advertisers true single-source solutions for audience targeting and measurement. The combination of Viacoms advanced predictive engine and TiVos anonymized, granular set-top box data, matched directly to purchase and consumer engagement data in a privacy protected manner, allows advertisers to see much more than if their campaign was viewed. This partnership will not only enable advertisers to see how effectively a campaign reached the target audience, but it will shed light on whether the campaign enticed consumers to take action such as going to a store or buying a product.

Viacom Vantage is on a mission to transform TV advertising through advanced targeting and prediction, said Bryson Gordon, Senior Vice President of Data Strategy. The integration of TiVos single-source database significantly enhances our data capabilities across our advanced advertising products, Vantage, Velocity and Echo, delivering truly unique value to our customers.

Advertisers have been calling for new approaches to measurement and targeting to address the many ways audiences consume content across devices and platforms both in and out of the home. To determine how media spend drives consumer behavior and product sales, TiVo Research has built the industrys largest cross-media single-source panel, counting second-by-second tune-in data anonymously matched to online exposure and purchase data for more than two million US homes. Viacom, which reaches a cumulative 3.4 billion television subscribers worldwide and 650 million social media followers, will unlock new capabilities for its marketing and advertising partners through an advanced application of its predictive engine to this sophisticated data set.

Viacom Inc. (Viacom) is an entertainment content company that connects with audiences in over 160 countries and territories and creates compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form video, applications, games, consumer products, social media and other entertainment content. The Company operates through two segments: Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX), declined -0.45% to $40.14%, during its last trading session.

Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) recently stated its unaudited third quarter 2015 financial results. In addition, the Company offered an updated @NFX publication on its website and plans to host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CST on November 4, 2015.

Third Quarter 2015 Results

For the third quarter, the Company recorded a net loss of $1.2 billion, or $7.52 per diluted share (all per share amounts are on a diluted basis). The loss was primarily related to a full-cost ceiling test impairment of $1.9 billion ($1.2 billion after-tax, or $7.49 per share). After adjusting for the effect of impairments, unrealized derivative losses and restructuring related costs, net income would have been $34 million, or $0.21 per share.

Revenues for the third quarter were $377 million. Net cash offered by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities was $280 million.

Newfields total net production in the third quarter of 2015 was 14.3 MMBOE, comprised of 47% oil, 16% natural gas liquids and 37% natural gas. Domestic production in the third quarter was 12.9 MMBOE.

Newfield Exploration Company (Newfield) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company’s principal areas of operation are oil and liquids-rich resource plays in the Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountains and onshore Gulf Coast regions of the United States. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and China. About 46% of the Company’s proved reserves are located in Mid-Continent region.

Finally, Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), ended its last trade with 0.02% gain, and closed at $42.81.

BorgWarner, declared that it priced a public offering of €500 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.80% senior notes due 2022.

The company anticipates that it will receive about €494.1 million of net proceeds from the offering after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and expenses of the offering. The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. The offering is predictable to close on November 6, 2015, subject to customary closing conditions.

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, HSBC Bank plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Merrill Lynch International and Lloyds Bank plc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

BorgWarner Inc. is a supplier of engineered automotive systems and components for powertrain applications. The Company operates through two segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products in gasoline and diesel engines and alternative powertrains. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures products for automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicles.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Investor’s Alert – Rite Aid Corporatio…Traders Alert – Ford Motor Co., (NYSE:F), Ki…News Buzz: Whole Foods Market, (NASDAQ:WFM), Micro…Traders Recap – Microsoft Corporation, (NASD…Eye-Catching Stocks – Chesapeake Energy Corp…Worth Watching Stocks – Freeport-McMoRan, (N…Hot Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on – Apple, (NA…News Recap – FireEye, (NASDAQ:FEYE), Avon Pr…Stocks in the Spotlight – Valeant Pharmaceut…