3 Best Stocks Intraday Alert: ARRIS Group, (NASDAQ:ARRS), United Parcel Service, (NYSE:UPS), Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH)

On Friday, ARRIS Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS)s shares inclined 2.25% to $30.39.

ARRS has the market capitalization of $4.46 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of 2.56 while EPS was $1.72. Institutional ownership of the company was 39.80% while 146.66 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 5.10% while its gross profit margin was 29.00%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 8.83%. ROE ratio was 14.90% while ROI was 13.30%.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for ARRIS Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS) stands at $36.00 according to 7 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $40.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $33.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 1.70. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

ARRIS Group, Inc. provides media entertainment and data communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Customer Premises Equipment and Network & Cloud.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)s shares showed no change to $104.10.

UPS has market capitalization of $92.69 billion. Its current ratio was 1.10 while its shares were above its 50 days simple moving average with 2.53%. The company offered earning per share of $4.37 while its 4.37 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -6.36%. Stock volatility for the week was 1.23% while for the month it was shown at 1.36%.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) stands at $108.85 according to 20 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $126.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $97.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.30. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

United Parcel Service, Inc. is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages in over 220 countries and territories.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH)s shares dipped -0.17% to $11.84.

PAH Its past 5-day performance at 5.9%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of -49.01%. The stock, as of last close, traded 28.00% up from its 52 week low and was -58.73% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -46.04% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -9.10% and 4.16% respectively.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) stands at $19.00 according to 6 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $31.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $12.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.30. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

boards; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions. It also provides functional conversion coatings; electroless nickel products, which are applied to metal and plastic surfaces; decorative plating products; hard-coated films; production and drilling fluids; and drilling fluids that are used in subsea control systems, as well as technical and support services.

