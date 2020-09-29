Why These Three Stocks Under Consideration? Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) | BNinvestors

On Friday, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), gained 0.44% to $43.48.

Microsoft Corporation on Tuesday unveiled new capabilities it will deliver later this calendar year with Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2016, the latest release of its customer engagement solution. The most comprehensive upgrade ever for Dynamics CRM comprises advancements in intelligence, mobility and service, with noteworthy productivity enhancements to assist businesses and workers achieve more.

The new enhancements are designed to improvement productivity for organizations by providing a simple and seamless experience across their Dynamics CRM application and their productivity applications like email, Excel, OneDrive for Business for easier task administration, an improved mobile experience for the worker on the go, and enriched data and analytics, all of which will be available later this calendar year.

Microsoft Corporation, a technology company, develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company’s Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), declined -0.39% to $59.35, during its last trading session.

AbbVie declared that it presented a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on the randomized, multi-center, open-label Phase III RESONATETM-2 (PCYC-1115) trial assessing the use of IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) as compared to chlorambucil in treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients aged 65 years or older. AbbVie declared top-line findings from the trial in June 2015 showing that IMBRUVICA improved progression-free survival (PFS; primary endpoint) and multiple secondary endpoints counting overall survival (OS) and overall response rate (ORR) in treatment-naive patients with CLL. IMBRUVICA is jointly developed and commercialized by Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie Company and Janssen Biotech, Inc.

This submission highlights the expanded potential and strong value of IMBRUVICA as a treatment for CLL, said Erik von Borcke, President of Pharmacyclics. We are happy treatment-naive patients may soon have an alternative to traditional cytotoxic chemotherapy.

IMBRUVICA is presently approved for the treatment of patients with CLL who have received at least one prior therapy and CLL patients (counting treatment-naive) who have del 17p, a genetic aberration that occurs when part of chromosome 17, the location of the tumor suppressor gene p53, has been lost or deleted.

The data have been presented for publication in a peer-reviewed journal and presentation at an forthcoming medical conference.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company’s products comprise HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; VIEKIRA PAK, an all-oral, short-course, interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for adult patients with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis, counting those with compensated cirrhosis; Kaletra, an anti-HIV-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in people with HIV-1; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1 infection; and Synagis to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infection in high risk infants.

Finally, Shares of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD), ended its last trade with -0.37% loss, and closed at $48.44.

Chemical giant DuPont Monday will face the first trial in litigation from residents near one of its plants in West Virginia who have accused the company of sickening them by emitting a toxic chemical that leaked into their drinking water, according to Reuters.

Carla Marie Bartlett is among the about 3,500 plaintiffs who have sued DuPont in federal court in Ohio, saying they contracted one of six diseases linked to perfluorooctanoic acid, known as PFOA or C-8. Bartlett said she developed kidney cancer from contaminated water.

Bartletts will be the first case to go to trial, in an early test of potential liability for the allegedly decades-long leak. A second trial will start Nov. 30. Reuters Reports

While DuPont is the named defendant, a recent spin-off of its performance chemicals segment, Chemours Co, will cover Duponts potential liability, according to a Chemours spokeswoman.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company operates as a science and technology based company worldwide. The company’s Agriculture segment offers corn hybrid, soybean, canola, sunflower, sorghum, inoculants, seed products, wheat, rice, herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.