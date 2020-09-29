Stocks on Trader’s Radar: Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

On Wednesday, Shares of Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), gained 0.61% to $33.71.

A new survey finds that Millennials, more than any other group, may not be saving enough for retirement because they are unwilling to sacrifice things that add to their current quality of life – and because many are also burdened by student loan debt.

The nationwide survey of 1,000 401(k) plan participants, commissioned by Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc. identifies key differences in both attitudes and behaviors of Millennials (those under age 35), Generation Xers (those between 35 and 49 years old) and Baby Boomers (those between 50 and 70 years old) when it comes to saving for retirement.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its auxiliaries, provides wealth administration, securities brokerage, banking, money administration, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), inclined 1.52% to $58.06, during its last trading session.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) and MPLX LP (MPLX) will host an analyst and institutional investor meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3. The presentation will be webcast live starting at 9 a.m. EST. The webcast will comprise the presentation audio in addition to accompanying slides. The meeting is predictable to conclude at about 11:30 a.m.

Gary R. Heminger, MPC president and chief executive officer, will host the meeting. Heminger and other members of MPC and MPLX executive administration will provide updates on the companies` most important planned objectives and achievements, in addition to a look at their future precedingities. We look forward to discussing our capital allocation plans, counting margin-enhancing opportunities identified at our Galveston Bay refinery, and growth and synergies from the new Speedway stores attained in 2014, said Heminger. We will also provide a comprehensive overview of the growth plans at MPLX, counting the outlook for the partnership upon completion of the projected combination with Mark West.

Replays of the webcast will be available on the Marathon Petroleum and MPLX websites after the presentation`s completion through Thursday, Dec. 17.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Pipeline Transportation.

Finally, Shares of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), ended its last trade with 0.85% gain, and closed at $50.97.

CBS Corporation, declared that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Companys stock of $.15 per share. The dividend is payable on January 1, 2016, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2015.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Broadcasting. The Entertainment segment distributes a plan of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and distributes programming, counting series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures.