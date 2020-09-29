Biotech Stocks Watch List – MannKind Corp., (NASDAQ:MNKD), Relypsa, (NASDAQ:RLYP), Arena Pharmaceuticals, (NASDAQ:ARNA)

U.S. stocks extended their gains Tuesday as investors snatched up shares of some of this year’s biggest decliners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204 points, or 1.2%, to 17732. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite added 1.4%.

Seven of the top 10 gainers in the S&P 500 Tuesday are down by double-digit percentages this year.

On Tuesday, Shares of MannKind Corp. (NASDAQ:MNKD), gained 2.03% to $1.5050.

MannKind Corporation focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diabetes, declared today that it will present at the 34th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2016 at 3:30 PM (PST) at Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Duane DeSisto and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Pfeffer.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes in the United States. Its lead product is AFREZZA inhalation powder, an insulin to control high blood sugar in adult patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. MannKind Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

Shares of Relypsa, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLYP), inclined 1.29% to $29.06, during its current trading session.

Relypsa declared that VeltassaTM (patiromer) for oral suspension is now available for prescription to patients with hyperkalemia in the United States. Veltassa was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 21, 2015. It is the first new medicine for the treatment of hyperkalemia, or elevated blood potassium levels, in more than 50 years.

“We are very happy to declare that Veltassa is now available for the millions of Americans who have hyperkalemia,�? said John A. Orwin, president and chief executive officer of Relypsa. “We are committed to ensuring people living with the burden of hyperkalemia have access to this important new medicine and the team at our patient support center, Veltassa Konnect, is ready to support patients who have been prescribed Veltassa.�?

Relypsa, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of non-absorbed polymeric drugs to treat disorders in the areas of renal, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises Patiromer, a non-absorbed potassium binding polymer that accomplished Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperkalemia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Finally, Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are trading with 4.72% surge. The Company has revealed insider buying and selling activities to the Securities Exchange, The Securities and Exchange Commission has divulged that Woods Randall E, director of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, had unloaded 76,300 shares at an average price of $4.49 in a transaction dated on March 30, 2015. The total value of the transaction was worth $342,587.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors. The company offers BELVIQ, a drug used to treat chronic weight administration in adults. It is also developing a portfolio of programs in various therapeutic areas, counting cardiovascular, central nervous system, and metabolic diseases.