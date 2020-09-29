Apple Inc.(NASDAQ:AAPL) VS Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS): SAMSUNG PAID $548 MILLION ON DECEMBER 14TH — AND NOW APPLE WANTS MORE

Apple Inc.(NASDAQ:AAPL)

For five Samsung phones sold after 2012

According to the latest news report, Just over a week after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) paid Apple Inc.( AAPL: NASDAQ) more than $548 million for infringing the patents and designs of the iPhone, Apple has asked a U.S. court to force its biggest smartphone rival to cough up even more, according to (Reuters)

In court papers filed on Wednesday, Apple Inc.( AAPL: NASDAQ) said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) owes nearly $180 million in supplemental damages and interest.

Its unclear which Samsung phones Apple is seeking damages for because a majority of the documents are sealed from public viewing at the moment. The filing was first noticed today by patent expert Florian Mueller, who has been following the intricacies of the case on his blog FOSS Patents. Theverge Said

Apple Inc (AAPL) says its owed additional money for interest and supplemental damages related to five phone models sold after 2012, when Samsung was first found guilty of infringing Apples patents.

The long-running dispute dates back to 2011, when Apple sued Samsung alleging the South Korean electronics company violated its patents and copied the look of the iPhone. After the 2012 verdict, Samsung was ordered to pay $930 million to Apple.

In May a U.S. appeals court stripped about $382 million from that total, saying Cupertino, California-based Apple could not protect the phones appearance through trademarks. Samsung paid Apple the bulk of the judgement, $548.2 million, on Dec. 14.

In a case that has come to epitomize the global smartphone war, Apple and Samsung have more battles ahead. Another trial over remaining damages related to the appeals court decision is set to go ahead next March in San Jose, California federal court.

Samsung has also appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. The company said Apple was compensated far more than it deserved for patents on designs of the iPhones front face, bezel and application icons. The high court must first decide whether or not to accept the case for review.

The case is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 11-cv-1846. (Reuters) Report

