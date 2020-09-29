Active Stocks News Review: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) | Stocks Newswire

On Friday, Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), lost -1.98% to $97.51.

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Market Beat.com reports. Oppenheimer presently has a $125.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of TV shows and movies directly on TVs, computers, and mobile devices in the United States and internationally.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), declined -0.23% to $56.41, during its last trading session.

Disgraced journalist Brian Williams will return to U.S. television on Sept. 22 as an anchor for breaking news on cable channel MSNBC, the network said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Williams, 56, was dropped from his job as news anchor of NBCs flagship Nightly News program in June after an internal investigation established he had exaggerated various events involving his reporting from the field.

NBC and MSNBC are units of Comcast Corp.

A representative for NBCUniversal said Williams will take up his new job on Sept. 22, the day Pope Francis starts his first visit to the United States, ending a six-month suspension. Reuters Reports

He is not predictable to have a dedicated hour on the MSNBC plan but will work on various afternoon news programs, the Hollywood Reporter cited network executives as saying. Reuters added.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.

Finally, Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), ended its last trade with 0.31% gain, and closed at $22.65.

As executive vice president for operations at graphics chipmaker Nvidia, its her job to make sure Nvidias latest project a $360 million to $380 million sculptural structure designed by Bay Area architectural firm Gensler comes in on time and on budget. Her day-to-day responsibilities comprise manufacturing product and test engineering, foundry operations, the firms quality administration system and more, according to Mercury News.

The new building was declared a few years ago but put on hold until the economy improved. During that time, Nvidia worked through several revisions of the design with Gensler. Nvidia even used some of its own technology to make some design decisions and to create an archive of every step of construction that will be used to create a virtual model of the new building. Mercury News Reports

Shoquist spoke about her work and reflected on her career in the male-dominated tech industry in a recent interview with this newspaper. Her comments have been edited for clarity and length. Mercury News added.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company in the United States, Taiwan, China, the rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, and other Americas. The company operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processors.

