Active Stocks News Buzz: Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE:DB), General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE:SAP), Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

On Thursday, Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE:DB), gained 0.26% to $27.41.

Deutsche Bank declared that Celeste Guth will join as a Managing Director and Co-Head of the Global Financial Institutions Group (FIG) with Tadhg Flood. Guth will be based in New York and report to Paul Stefanick, Global Head of Investment Banking Coverage and Advisory and Co-Head of Corporate Finance Americas.

Guth will join from Goldman Sachs where she was most recently Vice Chairman of FIG and Global Co-Head of Insurance Investment Banking and was formerly Head of Americas FIG from 2003 to 2012. She joined Goldman Sachs in 1986 and has been a partner since 2002.

Stefanick said: “Financial institutions are a key client priority for Deutsche Bank. Celeste’s vast experience and track-record as a senior advisor to leading insurance companies and other financial institutions underscores our commitment to strengthening our coverage and planned advice to clients in the sector.”

Guth holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and Computer Science from City University of New York and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Deutsche Bank AG is a global investment bank, which offers a range of products and services in investment, corporate and retail banking, in addition to in asset and wealth administration. The Group operates through five corporate divisions: Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), Private & Business Clients (PBC), Global Transaction Banking (GTB), Deutsche Asset & Wealth Administration (Deutsche AWM) and Non-Core Operations Unit (NCOU). CB&S comprises of two business divisions, Corporate Finance and Markets, which offers a range of financial products.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), declined -0.80% to $56.95, during its last trading session.

General Mills stated results for the first quarter of fiscal 2016.

U.S. Retail Segment Results

First-quarter net sales for General Mills U.S. Retail segment totaled $2.53 billion, up 4 percent from the prior year. Pound volume contributed 1 point of net sales growth, and net price realization and mix added 3 points of growth. Annies contributed 3 points of net sales growth. The Cereal, Meals, Yogurt, and Snacks operating units posted net sales gains for the quarter, while sales for the Baking Products unit were comparable to last year. U.S. Retail segment operating profit totaled $630 million, up 38 percent from the year-ago period that saw a 25 percent profit decline. The improvement in segment operating profit in the quarter was driven by a comparison to a year-ago period with high promotional expense, a decrease in SG&A expenses, and lower supply chain costs.

International Segment Results

First-quarter net sales for General Mills merged international businesses raised 5 percent in constant currency. On a stated basis, net sales declined 11 percent to $1.20 billion, as foreign currency exchange reduced net sales growth by 16 percentage points. Pound volume added 4 points of net sales growth, while net price realization and mix added 1 point of growth. Constant-currency net sales rose 7 percent in Europe, 5 percent in Canada, 3 percent in the Asia/Pacific region, and 3 percent in Latin America. International segment operating profit declined 20 percent to $117 million, counting 17 points of unfavorable foreign currency exchange. Constant-currency segment operating profit declined 3 percent contrast to the year-ago period when profit raised 17 percent in constant currency.

General Mills, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is also a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company is organized into three operating segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Shares of SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE:SAP), lost -0.16% to $63.38.

Ariba, an SAP company, recently declared that it has reached a settlement with Coupa Software, Inc. in connection with Ariba’s trade secret litigation pending in the Superior Court of the State of California (Case No. 1-14-CV-265917). In May 2014, Ariba filed a lawsuit alleging that Coupa misappropriated Ariba trade secrets. Coupa (and five named employee defendants) possessed certain Ariba internal, confidential, and/or proprietary information during the period 2010-2015. Under the terms of the settlement, Coupa acknowledged its possession of Ariba information and is required to abide by certain procedures to prevent any misappropriation in the future. Further, Coupa will pay Ariba an unrevealed amount to resolve the trade secret claims. The litigation will be dismissed in its entirety, and the companies have agreed to a mutual release of claims.

“Ariba has deep proprietary information that enables us to offer world-class solutions that are changing the way business is done,” said Alex Atzberger, President, Ariba. “We will continue to vigorously defend our Intellectual Property assets and to push the boundaries of innovation to create advantage for our customers around the globe.”

SAP SE, formerly SAP AG, is a provider of application and analytics software for enterprises in mobile enterprise administration. SAP is an enterprise cloud company. As of December 31, 2014, the Company has more than 282,000 customers in over 180 countries. The Company offers solutions-based on its SAP HANA platform.

Finally, Shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), ended its last trade with -1.69% loss, and closed at $7.58.

Callon Petroleum Company declared that senior administration plans to take part in the forthcoming investor event:

The Company will present at the Energy Conference hosted by Johnson Rice & Company LLC in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, September 29, 2015 at 11:00 am Central Time.

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on unconventional, onshore, oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and the Midland Basin.

