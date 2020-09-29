Active Stocks News Analysis: Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL), Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

On Friday, Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL), lost -3.33% to $7.39.

Seadrill Limited, makes reference to the declarements by Sevan Marine and Sevan Drilling in regards to the ongoing investigation into corrupt activities involving Petrobras.

The charges made against Sevan Drilling relate to contracts awarded during the 2005-2008 time period, preceding to both Seadrill`s initial acquisition of a minority stake in Sevan Drilling and acquiring control.

At the time the Petrobras contracts were awarded, Sevan Drilling was a wholly-owned division of Sevan Marine ASA. In May 2011, Sevan Drilling was separated out from the 100% ownership of Sevan Marine ASA and listed separately on the Oslo stock exchange. In December 2011 Seadrill attained a 28.5% stake in Sevan drilling and ultimately raised its stake to 50.11% in July 2013.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Floaters and Jack-up Rigs segments. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

Shares of Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY), inclined 3.38% to $18.04, during its last trading session.

Infosys, declared a definitive agreement to acquire Noah Consulting, LLC, a leading provider of advanced information administration consulting services for the oil and gas industry. This acquisition was an all-cash deal, with an aggregate purchase consideration of US$70 million .

Noah Consulting assists upstream oil and gas companies, counting super majors, independents and oil field service companies plan, architect and deploy information solutions to unlock the value of their oil and gas assets. Noahs deep domain expertise in upstream oil and gas, coupled with their tools, solution accelerators and proprietary methodologies, makes them a leader in driving planned data administration engagements. This acquisition combines Noahs deep industry knowledge, information strategy planning, data governance and architecture capabilities with Infosys ability to provide technology and outsourcing services on a global scale to oil and gas clients.

Infosys Limited, together with its auxiliaries, provides business consulting, technology, engineering, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. Its solutions comprise business information technology (IT) services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation services, infrastructure administration, business process administration, and engineering services compriseing of product engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services, counting consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Finally, Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), ended its last trade with 0.27% gain, and closed at $52.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock, payable November 16, 2015, to stockholders of record on October 30, 2015.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power administration products to enhance the efficiency of powered devices using battery administration solutions, portable power conversion devices, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.