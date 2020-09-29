Active Stocks Intraday Alert : Micron Technology, (NASDAQ:MU), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) | Stocks Newswire

On Monday, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)s shares inclined 3.57% to $19.16.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has market value of $20.04 billion while its EPS was booked as $3.00 in the last 12 months. The stock has 1.08 billion shares outstanding while 90.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 33.50% while net profit margin was 21.30%. Beta value of the company was 2.20; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Micron Technology Inc. Chief Executive Mark Durcan requested a temporary base-salary reduction to align with the company’s cost-cutting efforts, according to WSJ.

The company said in a filing on Friday that the board’s compensation committee lowered his base salary by 50% to $525,000, effective Oct. 18.

One of the world’s largest memory-chip makers, Micron is the last remaining U.S. supplier of a widely used variety called dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, a key component in personal computers. The Boise, Idaho, company also makes NAND flash memory, which stores data in mobile devices.

On Oct. 1, Micron said fourth-quarter profit fell sharply as lower selling prices again drove down revenue. However, the results topped the Wall Street consensus. WSJ Reports

Micron Technology, Inc. is a global provider of semiconductor devices. Through the Company’s global operations, it manufactures and markets a full range of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND Flash and NOR Flash memory, as well as other memory technologies, packaging solutions and semiconductor systems for use in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking, automotive, industrial, embedded and mobile products.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)s shares gained 0.37% to $75.18.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) has beta value of 0.54. The company has the market capitalization of $203.21 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 5.10% while its return on equity ratio was 10.80%. ATR value of company was 0.95 while stock volatility for week was 0.94% while for month was 1.27%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.30 and its current ratio was 1.00.

Procter & Gamble Co. plans to rely on windmills to provide all of the electricity needs of its five plants in North America that make Tide and other detergents, according to Business Journals.

The Cincinnati-based company (NYSE: PG) will partner with EDF Renewable Energy on a new wind farm in Cooke County, Texas, which is predictable to be fully operational in December 2016.

The partnership was declared recently during a ceremony at the White House, where P&G signed onto the American Business Act on Climate Pledge. Launched earlier this year, the coordinated effort involving leading U.S. companies is part of President Barack Obama’s plan to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Business Journals Reports

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) provides consumer packaged goods. The Company operates in five segments under GBUs: Beauty, which offers a range of products ranging from deodorants to cosmetics to skin care; Grooming, which includes blades, razors and electronic hair removal devices, such as electric razors and epilators; Health Care, which includes oral care and personal health care products.; Fabric Care and Home Care, which consists of a range of fabric care products, home care products and batteries, and Baby Feminine and Family Care, which offers diapers, pants, baby wipe, Bounty paper, towel and Charmin toilet paper brands.

At the end of Mondays trade, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)s shares dipped -1.35% to $90.06.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) offered 14.10% EPS for prior five years. The company has 7.90% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 6.40%. The company has $171.84 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 62.70%. Its price to book ratio was 1.09. Volatility of the stock was 2.10% for the week while for the month booked as 2.51%.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. Upstream operations consist primarily of exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas (LNG); transporting crude oil through international oil export pipelines; transporting, storing and marketing natural gas, and operating a gas-to-liquids plant.

