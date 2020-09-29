Active Stocks in the News: Micron Technology, (NASDAQ:MU), CONSOL Energy, (NYSE:CNX), C&J; Energy Services, (NYSE:CJES)

On Monday, Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), lost -2% and closed at $14.19 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $14.05 14.51.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) saw its short interest decrease to 57.26 million shares from the previous reading of 59.85 million. Short interest is presently at its lowest level of the year. Shares of Micron closed Thursday at $14.48, in a 52-week range of $13.50 to $35.74. 247wallst Reports

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX), lost -9.02% and closed at $7.87 in the last trading session, as oil prices drop yesterday.

Oil prices are decreasing on ongoing concerns over the global oversupply and new oil consumption data from Japan, Reuters reports.

Much of today’s selling is being led by the crude benchmarks that are, in turn, responding to some disappointing Japanese industrial production guidance, Jim Ritterbusch of oil markets consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates told Reuters.

Total oil production sales in Japan hit a 46-year low in November due to a shrinking population and warmer than usual weather, according to trade ministry data cited by Reuters.

The company’s market capitalization is $1.80B.

Shares of C&J Energy Services, Ltd. (NYSE:CJES), ended its last trade with -8.72% loss, and closed at $4.71. The Average Volume of the company is at 2,174,360. The EPS of the company stands at $-6.07.

CJES-US‘s share price performance of -61.46% over the last 12 months is below its peer median but its 30-day trend in share price performance of -6.35% is better than the peer median. This recent rising stock price may herald a change in relative share price performance.

