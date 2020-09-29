Active Stocks in the News: Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) | Stocks Newswire

On Friday, Shares of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), gained 1.28% to $71.05.

Tours4fun, a Ctrip (CTRP) company offering a robust and ever-growing selection of tour and travel services, has declared the launch of a new mobile app for Android and iOS with innovate features to assist the customer en route to their dream destination. Version 4.0 gives the customer the option to view recent bookings and e-tickets, so that they can access this vital information when and where it is really needed: At the airport when meeting their driver, at the pick-up point when boarding, or at the hotel when checking in.

More importantly, the app gives users the ability to browse thousands of products and services anytime, anywhere. With the Tours4fun app, securing your real-time needs airport shuttle service and hotel accommodations on the go is now easier than ever. When paired with Tours4funs 24/7 multilingual customer service, the app completely obviates the need to seek out the assistance of dubious local agents who may or may not be offering you a fair price.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides travel services for hotel accommodations, transportation ticketing services, packaged tours, and corporate travel administration in the People’s Republic of China.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), declined -0.92% to $7.53, during its last trading session.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, declared that Alios Biopharma Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Janssen) has initiated treatment in a phase 2a clinical trial to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of AL-335, odalasvir (also known as ACH-3102), and simeprevir in treatment-naïve patients with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.

This phase 2a study is a randomized, open-label, three-arm study of AL-335, a nucleotide-based HCV NS5B polymerase inhibitor, odalasvir, an HCV NS5A inhibitor, and simeprevir, an HCV NS3/4A protease inhibitor. Patients will be randomized to one of three treatment arms and receive once daily treatment for a duration of four, six or eight weeks. The primary objective of the study is to establish the safety of the treatment regimen with secondary endpoints compriseing of pharmacokinetics, the proportion of subjects achieving sustained viral response (SVR), and the effect on the viral resistance profile after treatment. The study is predictable to enroll about 60 patients across the three treatment arms.

As formerly declared on May 19, 2015, Achillion has granted Janssen an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and, upon regulatory approval, commercialize HCV products and regimens containing one or more of Achillion’s HCV assets which comprise odalasvir (ACH-3102), ACH-3422, and sovaprevir.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes anti-infective drug therapies in the United States and internationally. It focuses on developing combination therapies for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C (HCV) infection and drug-resistant bacterial infections.

Finally, Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU), ended its last trade with 1.12% gain, and closed at $79.27.

Prudential Investment Administration, declared that James J. Sullivan, presently head of Prudential Fixed Income, PIM’s global fixed income business and one of the world’s largest fixed income managers, will take on the role of executive chairman effective January 1, 2016. In turn, Michael K. Lillard, presently chief investment officer, will be designated chief investment officer and head of Prudential Fixed Income.

As executive chairman of Prudential Fixed Income, Sullivan will oversee governance and planned direction for the business. He will also continue to focus on leading global expansion efforts on behalf of PIM through his role as head of the Global Institutional Relationship Group. In his new role, Lillard will lead day-to-day operations for the fixed income business, and all business and investment group heads will report to him.

“Over the last 15 years, Jim Sullivan has built a deep and talented leadership team, rigorous investment process and track record of delivering long-term performance for clients, while establishing Prudential Fixed Income as one of the premier fixed income managers in the world,” said David Hunt, president and CEO of Prudential Investment Administration. “As chief investment officer for Fixed Income, Mike Lillard has led the global investment organization and has demonstrated his capability to lead and grow the business. I am confident that, together, Jim and Mike will further strengthen our ability to meet the investment needs of our clients through our global fixed income platform, and that Jim’s planned vision will continue to be a critical asset as we further expand PIM’s businesses globally.”

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides insurance, investment administration, and other financial products and services to individual and institutional customers in the United States and internationally. The company principally offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds, and investment administration products. Its U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Administration division offers individual variable and fixed annuity products; recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, and institutional and retail investments services; and guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, institutional and retail notes, structured settlement annuities, and other group annuities.

