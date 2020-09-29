Active Stocks in Action: Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI), Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NASDAQ:VNR), Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN)

On Thursday, Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI), gained 1.03% to $8.79.

Laredo Petroleum, made comments supporting legislation ending the ban on crude oil exports. The Company has been actively involved in the effort by Producers for American Crude Oil Exports (PACE) to educate law makers on the benefits to Americans of an export ban repeal. Noteworthy independent research and analysis demonstrated that lifting the export ban would protect and create jobs, support economic growth and benefit consumers.

“Forty years ago, in the throes of the OPEC oil embargo and declining domestic production, a ban on the export of crude oil was imposed by United States lawmakers,” stated Randy A. Foutch, Laredo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The shale revolution, powered by technological gains in horizontal drilling and completions, has reversed the steady decline in domestic oil production and raised proved oil reserves to levels not seen since the early 1970’s. Legislation lifting the ban on crude oil exports will enable Americans to better benefit from this energy renaissance through a strengthened economy and energy supply chain.”

Laredo’s ability to benefit from the lifting of the export ban is improved by the Company’s core strategy of investing in infrastructure that enables to Company to deliver oil to multiple markets. It is predictable our crude oil infrastructure and firm capacity on the Medallion pipeline system will facilitate the delivery of a majority of Laredo’s oil production to Colorado City, providing access to pipelines delivering to the U.S. Gulf Coast for export when economically advantageous.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin in west Texas.

Shares of Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NASDAQ:VNR), inclined 8.67% to $3.51, during its last trading session.

On Wednesday, shares in Vanguard Natural Resources LLC ended the session 23.75% higher at $3.23. The stock stated a trading volume of 4.07 million shares, above its three months average volume of 1.43 million shares. Vanguard Natural Resources LLCs shares have plummeted 39.74% in the last one month, 61.26% in the previous three months and 75.73% on YTD basis. The company is trading 45.74% below its 50-day moving average and 68.68% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Vanguard Natural Resources LLC have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.30.

Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC, through its auxiliaries, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns properties, and oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in nine operating basins, counting the Arkoma Basin in Arkansas and Oklahoma; the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming and Montana; the Piceance Basin in Colorado; the Gulf Coast Basin in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi; the Wind River Basin in Wyoming; the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana; the Green River Basin in Wyoming; and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Finally, Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN), remained flat at $4.39.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the onshore U.S. Gulf Coast. It has about 226,000 net leasehold acres in the oil and condensate, or black oil and volatile oil, windows of the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and about 69,000 net leasehold acres in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Mississippi and Louisiana. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.