Active Stocks Highlights: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

On Monday, Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), lost -2.49% to $73.87.

Foot Locker, declared that NBA star shooting guard James Harden will engage with Foot Locker fans for Play My Tweet, an exciting and unique social media activation. Startning recently, fans can submit personal requests for Harden via Twitter by tagging @FootLocker and #PlayMyTweet for the chance to have him fulfill a request. Whether its sending a fan an autographed jersey or singing Happy Birthday to your mom, legitimate requests will be considered.

Foot Lockers Play My Tweet will take place on Oct. 8 in Houston, with Harden taking shots using basketballs printed with selected fans tweets. Harden will read the tweet on the ball and take a shot. If he makes the shot, hes safe – but if he misses it, he must fulfill the request. Each shots difficulty level will correspond to the size of the request, and fans can watch the challenge go down startning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Foot Locker, Inc. operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, counting Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, and SIX:02, in addition to Runners Point, and Sidestep.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX), declined -21.56% to $8.37, during its last trading session.

Aratana Therapeutics, offered several product updates. The Company continues to advance its deep pipeline of novel therapeutics, counting four products at pivotal stage (AT-001, AT-002, AT-003 and AT-014), while concluding that post-licensure marketing studies of canine lymphoma products AT-004 and AT-005 will not fully capture the market opportunity. Aratana is pursuing second-generation monoclonal antibodies and other solutions to canine lymphoma.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products for the companion animals worldwide.

At the end of Monday’s trade, Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), lost -1.77% to $46.14.

Autodesk, declared that it will broadcast a webcast in conjunction with its forthcoming Investor Day event on Tuesday, 29 September, 2015 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Carl Bass, Autodesk president and CEO, will be joined by other Autodesk senior executives to discuss with the investment community the opportunities in the current market, provide updates on the business model transition, financial metrics, and corporate strategy.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company’s Architecture, Engineering and Construction segment offers Autodesk Building Design Suites to manage various phases of design and construction; Autodesk Revit products that provide model-based design and documentation systems; Autodesk Infrastructure Design Suites; AutoCAD Civil 3D products that offer a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution; and AutoCAD Map 3D software, which offers direct access to data needed for infrastructure planning, design, and administration

Finally, Shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), ended its last trade with -5.88% loss, and closed at $4.32.

McDermott International, declared that David Dickson, President and Chief Executive Officer, is planned to present at the Johnson Rice 2015 Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday, September 29, 2015 at about 1:45 p.m. Central time.

McDermott International, Inc. operates as an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asia Pacific, Americas, and the Middle East. It focuses on designing and executing offshore oil and gas projects.

