Active Stocks Buzz: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) | BNinvestors

On Wednesday, Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), lost -0.56% to $61.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, will declare results for the third quarter of 2015 on Tuesday, October 27, 2015. During a conference call at 10:30 a.m. EDT on October 27, company executives will review financial information and will address inquiries from investors and analysts.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It provides chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules, and biologics in various therapeutic areas, counting virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV); oncology; neuroscience; immunoscience; and cardiovascular.

Shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), declined -3.49% to $37.28, during its last trading session.

Apache Corporation, has declared regular cash dividends on the companys common shares.

The dividend on common shares of 25 cents per share is payable on Nov. 23, 2015, to stockholders of record on Oct. 22, 2015.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Anadarko basin in western Oklahoma, and the Texas Panhandle, Gulf Coast areas of the United States, in addition to in Western Canada.

Finally, Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI), ended its last trade with 0.56% gain, and closed at $12.47.

Navient, the nations leading loan administration, servicing and asset recovery company, hosted its 10th annual Navient Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 11. The all-day event assisted raise $19,000 to support early childhood development programs at the Luzerne County Head Start. Navient Foundation, the company-sponsored philanthropic fund, will also award an additional $8,000 grant to assist support the charity.

On behalf of all of us at Head Start, we give a huge thank you to Navient and the Navient Foundation for their dedication and continued commitment to our communitys most vulnerable children and families, said Lynn Evans Biga, executive director, Luzerne County Head Start. The funding from Navient assists us to provide additional programming for children and families. We precedingitize activities that promote health and wellness and parent and child bonding. You assist us to be successful and for that we are forever grateful.

Navient Corporation provides financial products and services in the United States. The company operates in four segments: FFELP Loans, Private Education Loans, Business Services, and Other.

