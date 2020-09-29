Active Movers: Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) added 0.57% and closed at $15.93 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $15.64 and $16.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is an energy infrastructure and energy company in North America.

The Federal Reserves decision to hike rates gave investors room to breathe after months of will-they-wont-they agony.

Wall Streets forecasts for a December hike came true and markets rallied. The S&P 500 was up 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.3%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%.

We got a pop on the reduction of uncertainty, Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, told TheStreet. The Fed actually succeeded remarkably well in communicating what they were going to do [They] did what they said they were going to do.

The hike was a pre-emptive measure to give the central bank room to move in case of a downturn, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in a press conference after the declarement.

Weve worried about the fact that with interest rates at zero, we have less scope to respond to negative shocks, she said at a news conference.

However, Yellen noted that no economic indicators suggest any underlying weakness and that weak inflation is largely due to the transitory pressure of lower oil prices.

Whats more, the central banks predictable pace of future hikes did not change since the last forecast, assuaging investors fears of a steeper path to normalized rates. The Feds dot plot matrix indicated that Fed members predictable four interest rate hikes next year. Members also said that economic conditions warrant a gradual pace to future hikes.

The Committee presently anticipates that, with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will continue to expand at a moderate pace and labor market indicators will continue to strengthen, the central bank wrote in its statement.

Crude oil supplies unpredictablely rose in the past week, adding 4.8 million barrels to domestic stocks in the week ended Dec. 11, according to the Energy Information Administration. Separately, the American Petroleum Institute said crude supplies raised 2.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 11. Analysts had predictable inventories to decline by 2.5 million barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 4.9% on Wednesday to $35.52 a barrel.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) jumped 3.46% and closed at $14.35 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $13.99 and $14.36. The company’s Market capitalization is $55.04B with the total Outstanding Shares of 3.90B.

Ford Motor Co. CIO Marcy Klevorn, acting under an executive-mandate to assist drive a software-based approach to auto making, says she is taking company-wide the software development methods learned from a Silicon Valley partner, according to WSJ

“When I took the job, both Mark Fields and [Executive Chairman] Bill Ford said the same thing to me: we’re expecting you to be different and take us to different places because we want to be and are a technology and software company and we need assist,” Ms. Klevorn told CIO Journal during an event at the Ford Research and Innovation Center in Palo Alto, Tuesday afternoon where she was joined by Ford CEO Mark Fields.

Ms. Klevorn, who was promoted to CIO at Ford in January 2015, is forging relationships with Silicon Valley companies such as Pivotal Software Inc., with whom Ford software engineers are working to learn agile software development methodologies. She travels out to Silicon Valley and the research center every two months. There, she’s hired new IT talent but also brought some members from Ford’s IT team. Ms. Klevorn says she’s learning about how employees at the Palo Alto office collaborate horizontally, outside of group and division boundaries and she is trying to encourage that in the rest of the company.

The company has had a presence in Silicon Valley since 2012 but significantly expanded with the opening of its Research and Innovation Center in January. As Elon Musk and Tesla Motors Inc. have successfully used a Silicon Valley-style approach to car making, tech talent and local ideas have managed to become both the bane and the inspiration for recently’s auto industry. Recently rivals Nissan Motor Co., Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co. and other major carmakers have a major presence in the area. Ford’s 25,000 square-foot Palo Alto facility is located not far from the headquarters of Google Inc., ground zero for autonomous driving, in addition to electric-car maker Tesla Motors. WSJ Report

Ford Motor Company (Ford) manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents.

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF), ended its last trade with 1.74% gain, and closed at $9.94. The Average Volume of the company is at 30,767,517 shares with the Outstanding Shares of 1.31B. The Earnings per Share of the company stands at $0.69.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sterne Agee CRT initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.98 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Regions Financial Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00, according to putnamstandard

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.