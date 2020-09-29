3 Hot Stocks on the Move- Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) | Stocks Newswire

On Friday, Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)s shares declined -0.12% to $16.02.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company. The company, through its auxiliaries, operates through Consumer and Business Banking; Consumer Real Estate Services; Global Wealth and Investment Administration; Global Banking; Global Markets; and Other segments. It’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers a range of credit, banking, and investment products and services counting traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts and products, and credit and debit cards.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)s shares dropped -9.96% to $0.230.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) a global provider of marine transportation services for drybulk cargoes, and through its associate, Ocean Rig UDW Inc., of off-shore contract drilling oil services, declared recently that it has reached firm sales agreements with entities controlled by the Companys Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Economou, to sell 17 vessels.

The 17 vessels, comprised of 13 Capesize and 4 Panamax bulk carriers, are being sold for an aggregate price of $377.0 million, counting their existing employment agreements and the assumption of $236.7 million of debt as of September 10, 2015, associated with some of the vessels. All of the individual transactions are predictable to close in the fourth quarter of 2015 and certain transactions remain subject to the approval of the applicable lending banks. These transactions were approved by the independent directors of the Company.

As a result of the Companys decision to sell these vessels, the Company anticipates to recognize an impairment charge of about $373 million in its results for the third quarter of 2015.

DryShips Inc. provides ocean transportation services for drybulk and petroleum cargoes, and offshore deepwater drilling services. The company operates through Drybulk, Tanker, and Drilling segments. The Drybulk segment provides drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Drilling segment offers ultra deep water drilling services.

At the end of Fridays trade, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)s shares dipped -1.98% to $97.51.

Netflix, Inc. declared it will expand into South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan in early 2016 as it moves to complete its global rollout by the end of next year.

Once launched, Internet users will be able to subscribe to Netflix and instantly watch a curated selection of popular TV shows and movies in high-definition or even Ultra HD 4K on nearly any Internet-connected screen. Netflix first became accessible in Asia earlier this month with the start of service in Japan.

With a constantly improving user experience, advanced personalization technology and a curated selection of TV shows and films, Netflix members are able to create their own viewing experience and can easily discover new favorites, while reconnecting with popular characters and stories.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of TV shows and movies directly on TVs, computers, and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. As of September 9, 2015, the company had about 65 million customers in 50 countries.

