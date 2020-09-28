Watch List – Sirius XM Holdings, (NASDAQ:SIRI), QUALCOMM Incorporated, (NASDAQ:QCOM), Weight Watchers International, (NYSE:WTW)

On Thursday, Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), lost -0.84% to $4.12.

Sirius XM Holdings, declared that Jim Meyer, its Chief Executive Officer, is planned to speak at Liberty Medias 2015 Investor Meeting in New York City, on Thursday, November 12, at about 12:50 pm ET.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, counting various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and local traffic reports for 22 metropolitan markets.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), declined -15.25% to $51.07, during its last trading session, hitting its lowest level.

QUALCOMM Incorporated, and Huizhou TCL Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. (TCL), recently declared that they have reached a 3G and 4G Chinese patent license agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted Huizhou TCL Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. a royalty bearing patent license to manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA and CDMA2000, and 4G LTE (counting 3-mode GSM, TD-SCDMA, and LTE-TDD) subscriber units. The royalties payable by TCL are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan presented by Qualcomm to Chinas National Reform and Development Commission.

Qualcomm is dedicated to assisting Chinas wireless industry continue to flourish, and we are happy to have concluded this agreement with TCL, which is one the top manufacturers in the mobile industry, said Eric Reifschneider, senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing. We also are happy to expand our cooperative relationship with TCL and assist TCL bring advanced 3G/4G products to consumers both in China and around the world.

TCL welcomes the prospects of building an improved working relationship with Qualcomm through this declaration. An amended agreement like this one strengthens the planned partnership between TCL and Qualcomm in the coming years, said a spokesperson of TCL.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Planned Initiatives (QSI).

Finally, Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW), ended its last trade with 2.61% gain, and closed at $16.93.

Weight Watchers International, declared its results for the third quarter ended October 3, 2015.

Q3 2015 revenues were $273.3 million, down 20.8% (15.6% on a constant currency basis) as contrast to the prior year period, with total paid weeks down 15.7%.

Q3 2015 earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) was $0.38; not taking into account the $0.01 per fully diluted share impact of restructuring charges, Q3 2015 adjusted EPS was $0.39.

The Company is raising its full year fiscal 2015 earnings guidance to between $0.64 and $0.74 per fully diluted share on an adjusted basis.

After Q3 2015 close, on October 19, 2015, the Company declared a planned partnershipwith Ms. Oprah Winfrey. As part of this long-term partnership, Ms. Winfrey made a $43.2 million equity investment in the Company and joined its Board of Directors, bringing her insights to future products and programs.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight administration services worldwide. The company operates through North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other segments. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, exercise, and behavioral tools and approaches.

