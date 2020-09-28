Up to Date Stocks News Review: Gilead Sciences, (NASDAQ:GILD), Masco (NYSE:MAS), American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC)

On Wednesday, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)s shares declined -2.55% to $108.13.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has 83.40% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 9.53. The company has 1.47 billion shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $162.85 billion. Price to book ratio was -9.78. Net profit margin of the company was 51.50% while gross profit margin was 86.50%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 4.19% while for the week was recorded as 3.20%.

Gilead Sciences, declared that it has presented a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an investigational, once-daily fixed-dose combination of the nucleotide analog polymerase inhibitor sofosbuvir (SOF), approved as Sovaldi® in December 2013, and velpatasvir (VEL), an investigational pan-genotypic NS5A inhibitor, for the treatment of chronic genotype 1-6 hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. The NDA is supported by clinical studies exploring the use of 12 weeks of SOF/VEL for patients with genotype 1-6 HCV infection, counting patients with compensated cirrhosis and 12 weeks of SOF/VEL with ribavirin for patients with decompensated cirrhosis.

The FDA has assigned SOF/VEL a Breakthrough Therapy designation, which is granted to investigational medicines that may offer major advances in treatment over existing options. The NDA for SOF/VEL is supported by data from four Phase 3 ASTRAL trials, which evaluated the fixed-dose combination in hepatitis C genotypes 1-6. Of the 1,035 patients treated with SOF/VEL for 12 weeks in the ASTRAL-1, ASTRAL-2 and ASTRAL-3 studies, 1,015 (98 percent) achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of SVR12. The ASTRAL-4 study randomized 267 patients with decompensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh class B) to receive 12 weeks of SOF/VEL with or without ribavirin (RBV), or 24 weeks of SOF/VEL. Those who received SOF/VEL plus RBV for 12 weeks achieved an SVR12 rate of 94 percent, while those who received SOF/VEL for 12 weeks and 24 weeks achieved SVR12 rates of 83 percent and 86 percent, respectively.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead), is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines. The Company’s primary areas of focus comprise human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, oncology and inflammation, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)s shares gained 3.10% to $29.24.

Masco Corp (MAS) has the market capitalization of $9.75 billion. The stock has EPS was $2.29. Institutional ownership of the company was 92.20% while 336.47 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 9.70% while its gross profit margin was 28.90%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 10.13%. ROE ratio was 114.10% while ROI was 25.80%.

Masco Corporation manufactures, distributes and installs home improvement and building products. The Companys segments comprise Cabinets and Related Products, Plumbing Products, Installation and Other Services, Decorative Architectural Products and Other Specialty Products.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)s shares surged 0.17% to $17.98.

American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) has market capitalization of $6.33 billion. Its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -5.82%. The company offered earning per share of $0.30 while its 348.80 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -17.64%. Stock volatility for the week was 1.59% while for the month it was shown at 1.19%.

American Capital Agency Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The Companys income comes primarily from its investments in agency mortgage-backed securities (agency MBS).