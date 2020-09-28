U.S Stocks News Review – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P), RCS Capital Corporation (NYSE:RCAP)

On Wednesday, Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), lost -0.45% to $676.01.

Amazon, declared it has greenlit dramatic Amazon Original Series Trial to debut exclusively on Prime Video in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan next year. The new series stars Oscar winners Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo) and William Hurt (Broadcast News), together with Olivia Thirlby (Juno), Maria Bello (Prisoners) and Molly Parker (House of Cards). Trial is written by David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal) and Jonathan Shapiro (The Practice); executive produced by Kelley, Shapiro and Ross Fineman (Lights Out); and directed by David Semel (Madam Secretary).

“Billy Bob Thornton, William Hurt and David E. Kelley are world-class talents who have achieved longstanding success in captivating storytelling,” said Roy Price, Vice President, Amazon Studios. “We are excited to bring this series to our customers next year.”

Trial stars Thornton, Hurt, Thirlby and Bello in the ultimate David vs. Goliath battle fought in the 21st century American legal system. The series follows a down-and-out lawyer (Thornton) as he seeks redemption. His one shot depends on getting justice in a legal system where truth has become a commodity, and the scales of justice have never been more heavily weighed toward the rich and powerful.

Amazon.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in North America and internationally. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. The company serves consumers through retail websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, and amazon.com.mx, which primarily comprise merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Shares of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P), declined -0.35% to $14.27, during its last trading session.

Pandora Media, declared its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2020 (the notes) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers following Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Act). Pandora also anticipates to grant Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (“Morgan Stanley”), the initial purchaser of the notes, a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. Morgan Stanley is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.

The notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of Pandora, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Pandoras common stock, or a combination thereof, at Pandora’s election. The interest rate, conversion rate and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

Pandora Media, Inc. provides Internet radio services in the United States. The company allows listeners to create up to 100 personalized stations to access free music and comedy catalogs, in addition to offers Pandora One, a paid subscription service to listeners.

Finally, Shares of RCS Capital Corporation (NYSE:RCAP), ended its last trade with -14.58% loss, and closed at $0.4445.

RCS Capital Corporation declared a series of actions designed to further accelerate its planned repositioning to focus on the independent retail advice business, Cetera Financial Group (CFG), rationalize its capital structure, improvement financial flexibility and position the Company for long-term growth.

Realty Capital Securities to Wind Down Wholesale Distribution Business

As part of its formerly stated plan to transition RCS Capital to a retail-focused entity, the Companys Board of Directors (the Board) has authorized plans to wind down the operations of Realty Capital Securities wholesale distribution business.

RCS Capital Corporation engages in the independent retail advice, wholesale distribution, investment banking, capital markets, investment administration, and investment research businesses.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.