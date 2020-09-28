Trending Stocks Buzz: Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), PPL (NYSE:PPL)

On Friday, Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)s shares inclined 8.48% to $13.56, after oil prices rose as U.S. oil rigs declined.

U.S. energy firms reduced oil rigs by 26 this week, the fifth week of successive drops, according to Baker Hughes (BHI), Reuters reports.

Oil companies took rigs out of production in several regions, counting the Permian basin in West Texas and eastern New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford basin in South Texas.

The cut in rigs shows a potential decline in oil production, but production was still up to 9.4 million barrels per day in July, from 9.3 million barrels per day in June, Reuters added.

Transocean Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)s shares gained 0.79% to $39.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), a developer of innovative RNA-targeted therapeutics, recently declared a four year collaborative research agreement to establish the Sarepta Translational Laboratory with Murdoch University, Perth, Western Australia. The Laboratory, led by Murdoch University professors Steve Wilton, Ph.D. and Sue Fletcher, Ph.D., will explore the applicability of the Company’s phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) technology for disease targets beyond Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), such as cystic fibrosis and spinal muscular atrophy.

The agreement provides the Murdoch University researchers with access to Sarepta’s PMO platform technology, in addition to additional funding for researchers and materials. The initial project for the partnership is anticipated to target multiple sclerosis. As part of the collaborative agreement, Sarepta will have exclusive rights to license technology and/or products resulting from the research projects.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious, and other diseases.

At the end of Fridays trade, Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)s shares surged 5.29% to $41.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

The firm also declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Williams Partners, Access Midstream, and Williams NGL & Petchem Services.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), ended its Fridays trading session with 1.35% gain, and closed at $33.04.

PPL Corp’s shares are trading 5.83% above their 50-day moving average, and 2.31% above their 200-day moving average. The stock on Friday closed at market price of $33.04 with a 1 year price target of $34.69. It is up 4.44% over 12 months and trades at 14.38 times forward earnings.

Brokerage firms covering shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) are anticipating that the firm will report quarterly earnings of $0.47 for the current period. This is the consensus number based on the polled analysts tracked by Zacks Research. In the most recent quarter, the company declared earnings of $0.49 for the period which ending on 2015-06-30. This yielded a surprise factor of 4.26% as the actual number was $0.02 away from the Zacks consensus number.

As a whole, Wall Street analysts tracked by Zacks have an average price target of $34.722 on shares of the equity. This is a one-year target based on the 9 analysts covering the stock. The latest price target revision was recorded on 2015-09-16.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It serves 321,000 natural gas and 397,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties; and 543,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and 5 counties in Virginia.

