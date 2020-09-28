Trending Stocks Buzz: Tesla Motors, (NASDAQ:TSLA), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, (NYSE:FCAU), American Eagle Outfitters, (NYSE:AEO)

On Tuesday, Shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), lost -0.81% to $212.06.

Tesla Motors Inc. is planned to report third-quarter results after the bell Tuesday, and analysts at Stifel predict the stock will trade lower after the reporting. The company is likely to describe a slower, more deliberate path for the Model X, its newly launched SUV, the analysts said. Tesla has said it would deliver 50,000 to 55,000 cars in 2015, which would require a major step up in Model X deliveries. Tesla is likely to choose to miss the delivery guidance rather than rush on Model X deliveries, the Stifel analysts said. That would not derail Stifels long-term positive stance on Tesla, but would be seized by those more pessimistic on Tesla and short-term minded, they said. Market Watch Reports

Tesla Motors, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, electric vehicle powertrain components, and stationary energy storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. It also provides development services to develop electric vehicle powertrain components and systems for other automotive manufacturers.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), declined -1.34% to $14.69, during its current trading session.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, stated U.S. sales of 195,545 units last month, a 15 percent improvement contrast with sales in October 2014 (170,480 units), and the companys best October sales since 2001.

The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram Truck and FIAT brands each posted year-over-year sales gains in October. The Jeep brands 33 percent improvement was the largest sales gain of any FCA US brand during the month. The company extended its streak of year-over-year sales gains to 67 successive months.

Of the eight FCA US vehicles setting records in October, the Jeep Patriots 56 percent improvement was the largest sales gain of any FCA US vehicle during the month. In addition, the Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Journey, Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Compass, Jeep Wrangler and Ram ProMaster each recorded their best October sales ever.

FCA US finished October with a 90-day supply of inventory (625,092 units). U.S. industry sales figures for October are internally projected at an estimated 18.5 million units Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., an automotive group, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles and components. It offers passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names, in addition to after-sales services and parts under the Mopar brand name.

Finally, Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO), inclined 8.65% to $16.58.

American Eagle Outfitters, declared the acquisition of Tailgate Clothing Company, which owns and operates Tailgate, a vintage, sports-inspired apparel brand with a college town store concept, and Todd Snyder New York, a premium menswear brand. Founder and Creative Director, Todd Snyder joins as Executive Vice President, reporting to Chad Kessler, Global Brand President, American Eagle Outfitters. Jimmy Olsson joins as Vice President and will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of Tailgate and Todd Snyder New York. The purchase price was about $11 million paid in cash and stock.

Todd Snyder joins with an extensive background in retail apparel. He launched the Tailgate brand in 1997, followed by his eponymous menswear collection in 2011. Before this, Todd spent more than two decades in retail apparel, counting Designer for Polo Ralph Lauren, the Director of Menswear for the Gap, and SVP of Menswear at J. Crew. He was named GQ’s 2012 Best New Menswear Designer, and a 2012, 2013 and 2014 Council of Fashion Designers of America Award Nominee. Tailgate offers merchandise at www.tailgateclothing.com, in addition to the first college town store operating in Iowa City, Iowa. The Tailgate store concept is based on a unique localized approach, with its merchandise collections bringing quality and style to traditional college apparel. Todd Snyder New York offers a premium menswear collection inspired by Savile Row craftsmanship, military tailoring, and a distinct New York sensibility. Todd Snyder New York is offered in select department stores and boutiques, in addition to online at ToddSnyder.com.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company’s stores offers denims, pants, shorts, sweaters, fleece, outerwear, graphic T-shirts, footwear, and accessories for 15 to 25 year old men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand name; and intimates and personal care products for women the aerie brand name.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

